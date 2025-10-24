3 Indian cricketers book Uber ride in Australia, leaving cab driver stunned – watch viral video

A cab driver in Adelaide was left stunned when three Indian cricketers — Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Prasidh Krishna — turned out to be his passengers during an Uber ride.

A video of the moment, captured on the driver’s dashcam, has gone viral on social media. The clip shows the driver waiting for his pickup before realising that the Indian players had boarded his car.

Surprise Pickup In Adelaide In the footage, Prasidh Krishna can be seen sitting in the front seat, while Jaiswal and Jurel occupy the back seats. The driver, initially composed, can’t hide his excitement once he recognises them, expressing surprise before continuing to drive.

All three players are currently part of the Indian squad touring Australia for a three-match ODI series. The final match will be played in Sydney on Saturday, and Australia leads the series 2-0.

The three cricketers have also played together in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Rajasthan Royals, adding to the familiarity and buzz around the video.

India’s ODI Struggles Continue The ongoing ODI series has been difficult for India. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return after a seven-month gap has not translated into success, with the team losing both games.

Kohli has had a disappointing comeback with two consecutive ducks, while Rohit scored 73 runs in the second ODI after being dismissed for 8 in the first.

India, after posting 264/9 in the second match, were defeated as Australia chased down the target in 46.2 overs with two wickets remaining.

“We had just enough runs on the board. It’s never easy when you drop a couple of chances,” India captain Shubman Gill said after the match.

“The wicket settled nicely after the first 15-20 overs,” he added.

Fans React To The Viral Video The Uber video has been widely shared online, with fans praising the players’ humility.