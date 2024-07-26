3 things Indian government should learn from Singapore: Namita Thapar shares video tips

  • Though she mostly shares post giving suggestions to her followers, this time she decided to give three suggestions to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to learn from Singapore to reduce sugar consumption.

Saurav Mukherjee
Updated26 Jul 2024, 11:04 PM IST
Namita Thapar is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.
Namita Thapar is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.(Instagram/@namitathapar)

Shark Tank India's prominent investor and Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar is quite popular on social media for sharing posts related to health and awareness.

Though she mostly shares post giving suggestions to her followers, this time she decided to give three suggestions to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to learn from Singapore to reduce sugar consumption.

Also Read | ‘Shark’ Namita Thapar’s Investment Swells 38,200% After Emcure Pharma Listing

In her latest video, which she posted on Instagram, she asked the Indian government to learn from Singapore to reduce sugar consumption.

First being education in schools related to sugar consumption, guidelines to reduce sugar consumption in drinks and to write labels of sugar amount in drinks. She also pointed that advertisment of these sugar related drinks should also be restricted, so that India can be become diabetic free.

Also Read | Emcure Pharma IPO: Shark Tank’s Namita Thapar likely to earn ₹127 cr from OFS

Among other things, she suggested include making children and elders teach to read sugar labels so that they know how much sugar they are consuming.

She wrote, "Pharma with Pharmer ! Episode # 45 (full episode link in bio) teaches how to read food labels esp the sugar content so we can all lead healthier lives. @foodpharmer Revant’s honest & bold style is inspiring & a fun watch !"

Here's the Instagram post:

Meanwhile, Namita's Emcure Pharmaceuticals shares made a strong debut on stock market at on July 10 after listing at 1,325.05. Emcure's IPO garnered significant investor interest after it ran from July 3-5. It is valued at 1,952.03 crores now.

She congratulated the company's staff after it was listed at a 31 per cent price premium.

Also Read | Namita Thapar in emotional post lauds Emcure Pharma team on 31% premium listing

In the X post, Namita Thapar said: “Emotional morning today… we got listed at NSE :) 68 times oversubscribed, listed at 31% price premium but my Mirza Ghalib shayari sums up my feelings… congratulations Team Emcure !”

She recited Mirza Ghalib’s famous Urdu shayari – “Hazaaron khwahishen aisi ke har khwahish pe dam nikle, bohat niklay mere armaan, lekin phir bhi kam nikle” (Thousands of desires, each worth dying for… Many of them I have realized…yet I yearn for more…).

Her post also carries a video.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 11:04 PM IST
HomeNewsTrends3 things Indian government should learn from Singapore: Namita Thapar shares video tips

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,410.00-885.00
      Chennai
      69,660.00-874.00
      Delhi
      69,387.00-1,285.00
      Kolkata
      69,796.00-876.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue