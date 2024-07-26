Shark Tank India's prominent investor and Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar is quite popular on social media for sharing posts related to health and awareness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though she mostly shares post giving suggestions to her followers, this time she decided to give three suggestions to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to learn from Singapore to reduce sugar consumption.

In her latest video, which she posted on Instagram, she asked the Indian government to learn from Singapore to reduce sugar consumption.

First being education in schools related to sugar consumption, guidelines to reduce sugar consumption in drinks and to write labels of sugar amount in drinks. She also pointed that advertisment of these sugar related drinks should also be restricted, so that India can be become diabetic free.

Among other things, she suggested include making children and elders teach to read sugar labels so that they know how much sugar they are consuming.

She wrote, "Pharma with Pharmer ! Episode # 45 (full episode link in bio) teaches how to read food labels esp the sugar content so we can all lead healthier lives. @foodpharmer Revant's honest & bold style is inspiring & a fun watch !"

Here's the Instagram post:

Meanwhile, Namita's Emcure Pharmaceuticals shares made a strong debut on stock market at on July 10 after listing at ₹1,325.05. Emcure's IPO garnered significant investor interest after it ran from July 3-5. It is valued at ₹1,952.03 crores now.

She congratulated the company's staff after it was listed at a 31 per cent price premium.

In the X post, Namita Thapar said: “Emotional morning today… we got listed at NSE :) 68 times oversubscribed, listed at 31% price premium but my Mirza Ghalib shayari sums up my feelings… congratulations Team Emcure !"

She recited Mirza Ghalib’s famous Urdu shayari – “Hazaaron khwahishen aisi ke har khwahish pe dam nikle, bohat niklay mere armaan, lekin phir bhi kam nikle" (Thousands of desires, each worth dying for… Many of them I have realized…yet I yearn for more…).

Her post also carries a video.

