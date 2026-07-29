‘ ₹30 lakh on one day?’: Woman's take against big fat Indian weddings sparks debate online

A woman's candid opinion on spending ₹30 lakh on a traditional Indian wedding has struck a chord on social media, triggering a wider discussion on whether lavish celebrations are worth the financial burden.

In a video shared on Instagram, user Pranati questioned the idea of spending what she described as one of the biggest sums of money many people see in their 20s on a single-day event. Instead, she argued that the same amount could be used to build long-term financial security and create more opportunities later in life.

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"Wealth Creates Choices" Beginning her video with a striking statement, Pranati said, "I am going to spend ₹30 lakh on my wedding and that is going to be the worst mistake of my life."

She went on to question why people in their 20s often spend such a significant portion of their savings on weddings.

"Why anyone in their 20s would spend the biggest chunk of their wealth on one day."

According to her, ₹30 lakh represents much more than a wedding budget.

“30 lakhs isn't just a wedding budget, it is a house's down payment, it's the first investment in your business. It's years of SIPs compounding, it's financial security especially if you are a woman. But I need to do this for society.”

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She also reflected on the opportunities she believes such money could provide if invested differently.

"That money can be the difference between staying in the job you hate or quitting, between leaving a bad relationship or feeling trapped, between taking a career break because you want to or you have to."

Questioning societal expectations surrounding weddings, Pranati added, "We have somehow normalized spending the largest amount of money we'll probably ever see in our 20s on an event that lasts a few hours."

She suggested that investing the money earlier in life could have a greater long-term impact.

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"Imagine if our parents started investing that money when we were born instead. By the time we turn 25, they wouldn't just be giving us a wedding, they'd be given us freedom."

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Summing up her argument, she said, “Because weddings create memories, wealth creates choices. And if I had to choose one, I'll choose choices every single time. And so, I said a big fat no to a big fat wedding.”

Internet Weighs In The video has attracted a flood of reactions, with many users agreeing with her perspective, while others offered a different viewpoint.

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One user, identifying as a wedding planner, wrote, "I’m a wedding planner and I couldn’t agree more. Your wedding has to make sense to you and your partner and maybe both your parents, you don’t have to do something just for the heck of it. More power to you."

Not everyone agreed. Another user argued that wedding expenses can sometimes generate long-term returns, commenting, "My family is in business and we spent about 1.4 crores on a 3 day wedding inviting all friends family and most importantly inviting our clients, the return is 10 fold, clients feel good when you call them and the return on business is massive...... Don't spend money if both of you all are salaried employees who you invite would not improve your lifestyle or increase in your wealth."

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Others echoed Pranati's views, with one user writing, "Finally someone addressed it."

Another commenter questioned one aspect of her argument, saying, "My dear in 30 lacs how much are u going to invest in gold. Jewellery is the biggest budget allocation. And it’s not a depreciating asset."

A fifth user simply wrote, “Rightly said.”

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.