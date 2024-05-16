300% salary hike: Facebook user seeks tax-saving advice; netizens offer hilarious tips, ‘Electoral bond khareed lo'
Recent post by Facebook user caught attention as he asked for tax-saving suggestions as his salary increased 300 percent.
It's that time of the year again when employees eagerly wait for salary hike. After all the hard work put in throughout the year, they hope that their efforts will be recognised and reflected in their salary. However, employees often feel disappointed by the amount of their increment as compared to their efforts and contributions. Now, a recent Facebook post has caught netizens' attention as a user asked for suggestion to save tax as his salary increased by 300 per cent.