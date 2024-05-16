Active Stocks
300% salary hike: Facebook user seeks tax-saving advice; netizens offer hilarious tips, ‘Electoral bond khareed lo'

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Recent post by Facebook user caught attention as he asked for tax-saving suggestions as his salary increased 300 percent.

Facebook user seeks tax-saving advice; netizens offer hilarious tipsPremium
Facebook user seeks tax-saving advice; netizens offer hilarious tips

It's that time of the year again when employees eagerly wait for salary hike. After all the hard work put in throughout the year, they hope that their efforts will be recognised and reflected in their salary. However, employees often feel disappointed by the amount of their increment as compared to their efforts and contributions. Now, a recent Facebook post has caught netizens' attention as a user asked for suggestion to save tax as his salary increased by 300 per cent. 

Also Read: ‘Kidnapped’ for 27 years: Family finds lost son in neighbour's yard; this is what happens next

The post was shared on Facebook Group called, ‘Office Memes for working teens (OMWT)’ by Raj Singh who is a member of the group since 2021. A top contributor of the group, he wrote, “Guys! My salary increased by 300%. How can I save tax."

The post was quick to catch netizens attention and received about ober 250 comments where they gave some hilarious suggestions. 

One user wrote, “Tax fraud"

Also Read: On this day: Key events in history on May 16, from beginning of Oscar Awards to first woman to climb Mt Everest

Another asked, “How did you manange to do so?"

“Electoral bond khareed lo bhai, 100% tax saving," other user wrote.

Some other added, “You will make brand ambassador of government who claims they have doubled the income of Indians."

“Salary miltehi underground ho jao"

Also Read: Elephant's 'common sense' amazes singer Hariharan: Viral video leaves Internet divided, 'Feel humiliated...'

Another user suggested, “Fake donations," while some other wrote, “Start using fake rent slips and fake medical bills, fake lic"

“By leaving your job, no salary, no tax."

A user joked, “ 300 rahega… galti se % dala"

“Donate all money in charity and from back door take 98 percent and give them 2 percent."

Published: 16 May 2024, 04:19 PM IST
