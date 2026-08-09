" ₹30,000 rent, free swimming pool": Noida woman's video of waterlogged basement in premium society goes viral

A Noida woman has raised questions about the standard of living offered by premium residential societies after sharing a video showing waterlogging in the basement of her housing complex following rainfall. She questioned whether residents paying high rents and maintenance charges were receiving facilities that matched the money they spent.

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Taking to Instagram, Aanchal Singh shared the clip showing water accumulated across parts of the basement after rain. While filming the situation, she expressed frustration over the condition of the residential complex and the costs borne by people living there.

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"Basement Comes With A Complimentary Swimming Pool" In the video, Singh is heard saying, "Yesterday it rained, and look at the basement of my so-called premium society... ₹30,000+ rent, ₹3–4K maintenance, electricity alag, and apparently, the basement comes with a complimentary swimming pool. Here, we have ₹2 crore apartments and cars, people investing their hard-earned money into their basic infrastructure, and THIS is the standard?"

She went on to question the repeated construction work and maintenance charges in the society. "'Construction? 365 days year.' Maintenance ke naam pe bills aate hain, amenities ke naam pe extra charges, aur jab actual basic facility ki baat aaye, so 'We're working for the welfare of the society.' Main 6 saal se yeh line sun rahi hoon, 6 saal se. Problem bas yeh hai ki welfare ka result aaj tak basement nahi pahuncha."

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Watch the viral video here:

Singh also highlighted the cost of renting accommodation in Noida, particularly for bachelors. “Jitne bachelors Noida mein ₹30,000– ₹40,000 rent ke survive karein, aap batao—itna paisa deke aapko home mil raha hai, ya sirf ek expensive address?”

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"Are We Really Getting The Standard Of Living?" The clip was shared with the caption, "Noida residents — are we really getting the standard of living we're paying for?"

Internet Reacts The video drew reactions from social media users, several of whom agreed with Singh's concerns.

A user wrote, "Government is to be blamed! Sewers start flowing back in most cases."

Another user wrote, “AOA is busy inviting those uneccesory vendors in the society.”

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"So true and so frustrating," a third user commented.

"All societies same condition," a fourth wrote on Instagram.

A fifth user offered a differing view, writing, "Maam, water is also filled where there are 20 crores of kothi and 10 crores of flats. When it rains this much, water will be filled."

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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