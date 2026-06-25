'32 and want to start over': Professional's career dilemma strikes a chord. Reddit offers advice

A Reddit post by a 32-year-old professional seeking advice on changing careers has sparked a discussion online, with users sharing suggestions on navigating a career transition later in life without leaving a stable job.

The post, shared on Reddit, came from a user who said they had spent the past nine years in their current profession but no longer wished to continue in the same field. Rather than resign immediately, the individual said they wanted to build new skills alongside their existing job before making the switch.

The post was titled, "Career change and starting over at 32 years old. Advice needed."

The user wrote, “I'm 32 years old and looking to reinvent my career. I've been working for the last nine years, but I no longer want to continue in my current field. For the purpose of this question, please don't factor in my existing experience or skills. I'm currently employed and cannot quit my job until I've developed enough skills and confidence to make a successful transition.”

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The Redditor outlined a list of priorities for the next career move. They said they were looking for an option that could be learned largely through self-study while working full time, offered long-term demand, did not require significant capital or starting a business, and had the potential to realistically generate an annual salary of ₹15-20 lakh.

The user added, "I'm open to any field. If you were advising someone starting almost from scratch at 32, what skills or career paths would you recommend, and what would a realistic roadmap look like? Any suggestions are welcome. Thanks in advance."

The candid post quickly gained attention, with many Reddit users saying the question reflected the challenges faced by professionals looking to pivot careers while managing financial responsibilities.

Redditors Offer Practical Suggestions Many users pointed out that choosing a new career path depends heavily on an individual's educational background and existing experience, even if they hope to start afresh.

One Reddit user encouraged the professional to focus on taking the first step rather than searching for a perfect career.

“Start somewhere if you have to id say. Once you do it 100s of more things open up. There's no such thing as future proof but jobs will mutate and look different but you can only do the mutated jobs if you start somewhere. Work in tech be good and grow with it simple instead of seeing it as a threat and staying away from it.”

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Another user suggested exploring data analytics but also advised the original poster to consider their existing qualifications.

"Your current background and education can help understand what kind of jobs might come parallely to those. Otherwise id suggest do some data analytics course it can act as a foray into analytics and this the tech industry which will pay."

A third commenter recommended looking at management positions instead of completely changing fields.

"If you are confident in your communication skills, how about management roles? Your working experience till now will also count for something in there," the user wrote.

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The discussion has continued to attract comments from professionals sharing their own experiences of changing careers in their 30s, with many emphasising that transferable skills, continuous learning and realistic expectations often play a significant role in making a successful transition.