3:30 am food service for FIFA World Cup? Bengaluru gives football fans a late-night treat

Football fans in Bengaluru will be able to enjoy late-night screenings of the FIFA World Cup semifinals and final with food service available well beyond the usual closing hours. The Karnataka government has permitted hotels and restaurants in the city to extend food service timings until 3:30 am on July 14, 15 and 19, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The decision came following a request from the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), allowing establishments to continue serving food beyond the usual 1 am cut-off on the specified dates.

Also Read | Flipkart sacks delivery agent after Bengaluru sexual harassment case

"Following a request from the National Restaurant Association of India, our government has permitted hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru to extend food service timings from 1.00 am to 3.30 am on July 14, 15 and 19 to facilitate late-night match screenings," Shivakumar wrote in a post on X.

Advertisement

CM Urges Fans To Celebrate Responsibly The Chief Minister said the relaxation had been granted while ensuring that public safety, law and order, and the convenience of citizens remain the government's top priorities.

He also appealed to football fans to enjoy the matches responsibly and cooperate with authorities during the extended operating hours.

The move is expected to benefit restaurants, pubs and sports bars across Bengaluru, where football enjoys a strong following and major international tournaments regularly attract large crowds for live screenings.

World Cup Reaches Final Stages The extended operating hours coincide with the closing stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which began on June 11 and is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The tournament is the first men's FIFA World Cup to feature an expanded 48-team format, with teams from around the world competing over more than a month.

Advertisement

Following the group stage and knockout rounds, the competition has now reached the semifinals, scheduled for July 14 and 15, while the final will be played on July 19.

Late-Night Screenings Draw Football Fans Despite kick-off times falling late at night or in the early hours because of the time difference with the host nations, the tournament has attracted significant viewership in India.

Football fans across major cities have been gathering at restaurants, pubs and sports bars for live screenings, particularly during the knockout stage. The growing demand for such screenings prompted hospitality establishments in Bengaluru to seek extended operating hours for the semifinals and final.

The Karnataka government's decision is expected to allow fans to watch the closing matches of the tournament without interruptions while giving the city's hospitality industry an opportunity to cater to larger late-night crowds.

Advertisement

Reacting to the news, a user wrote, “Blore is the best place to have a very good social life. Used to have these in Chennai 5 years back.. The match screening culture in Chennai is vastly reduced after some police raids.”

Another user wrote, “Best news i came across today, thanks sarrrr.”

"Bengaluru is all about Night life and Party animal culture. Letting that bling stay, is good and appreciated.

Work Smart during the day, party hard like an animal during the night," the third user wrote.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home 3:30 am food service for FIFA World Cup? Bengaluru gives football fans a late-night treat