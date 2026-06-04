‘ ₹34 LPA, no EMIs, yet afraid of layoffs’: IT professional's story sparks debate on job security

A social media post about an IT professional earning ₹34 lakh per annum has triggered a wider conversation on job insecurity, financial planning and the emotional burden faced by many employees in India's technology sector.

The post, shared on X by user @vaneshmali, who identifies himself in his bio as the founder of TechnoVans, described an interaction with a well-paid IT employee who, despite having a stable income and no outstanding loan obligations, remains deeply concerned about the possibility of losing his job.

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The discussion has resonated with many social media users, prompting debates about whether a high salary is enough to provide financial security in an era marked by layoffs, economic uncertainty and rapid changes in the technology industry.

Viral Post Raises Questions About Financial Security Sharing the incident on X, @vaneshmali wrote:

"Yesterday I met someone who is earning 34 LPA in his IT job. Salary gets credited on time. No EMIs. Still, he is not happy. He says he is afraid of losing his job at any point in time. He has two kids. He is worried about their education fees if a layoff happens. How can he handle this better? Any tips?"

The post quickly attracted attention, with many users relating to the concerns expressed by the employee.

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According to the post, the man earns a substantial salary, receives his pay on time and does not have the financial burden of equated monthly instalments (EMIs). Yet the prospect of a potential layoff continues to weigh heavily on his mind. As a father of two, he is particularly worried about how he would manage his children's education expenses if he were to lose his job unexpectedly.

Social Media Users Share Experiences And Advice The post prompted a range of responses, with users offering personal anecdotes, financial advice and broader reflections on the realities of modern employment.

One user shared a personal experience of navigating unemployment after a startup shut down.

"No point in being afraid of this situation... I have been through this where I didn't have a job when my startup got closed but I was able to pass that phase just by focusing on learning and giving interviews and cracked it. Since that day I was never afraid. Tough times make you tougher."

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Another user suggested that the employee may already be in a relatively strong financial position because he does not have EMIs and is likely to have savings and investments.

"I believe if he's not into EMI Trap he already have good savings, emergency funds ready, investments plans. I don't think he should be stressed out specially considering the current situation. We're in a bad phase but the industry is too wast to fail, and if it's collapse the entire economy will collapse too."

Others pointed out that uncertainty is an unavoidable part of both professional and personal life.

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"There is no guarantee in any job and life and that is the truth. Everyone has to plan their life according to it," one user commented.

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Another highlighted the importance of building a financial cushion.

"He should have a good investment from his salary. And an emergency fund is a must."

A fifth user reflected on the subjective nature of financial satisfaction and security.

“There is no ultimate satisfying answer. I may be happy with minimal, but you may not. It's all about perceptions of life. To an extent it of course depends on money, but again that extent word is relative for individual minds.”

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.