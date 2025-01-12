Terrifying footage from the wildfires raging through Los Angeles emerged this week — with the the flames consuming entire houses as residents made frantic efforts to evacuate. At least 16 people have died and more than 100,000 residents remain under evacuation orders as several fires continue to blaze.

“Winds gusting, no electricity, we grabbed what we could. I took videos of the fire between trips to the car and I never would have imagined how quickly the conditions could get worse. By the time we left, smoke had filled the air making it hard to breath, embers flying everywhere, and the sky was bright orange,” wrote Instagram user wrote Jeffrey Ku while sharing footage.

Jeffrey and Cheryll Ku described the experience as “34 minutes of pure terror” after the Eaton fire started on a nearby hillside.

“I remember saying goodbye to our home as I backed out of our driveway for what I thought would be the last time I would ever see our home again,” he added.

Nearly 200,000 people have been have been displaced due to the raging fires in recent weeks. Entire residential neighbourhoods have been gutted alongside approximately 10,000 structures in Los Angeles.

As per reports, the Sunset fire has been contained while others continue to blaze ahead. The Hurst fire has burnt 771 acres of land, the Kenneth fire has burnt 959 acres, and the Eaton fire has burnt 13,690 acres. The most destructive impact has been from the Palisades fire which has burnt 19,978 acres of land.

“Aerial imagery overlays show approximately 7,081 structures may have been damaged or destroyed. The number of structures damaged and destroyed listed at the bottom of the page are verified by damage assessment teams and will be updated with validated information as it becomes available,” read the latest update on the Eaton fire shared by the California Fire Department.