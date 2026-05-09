3.5 million pages of Jeffrey Epstein files opened to public at secret New York library; details inside

A temporary public reading room containing millions of pages of records linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has opened in New York City, drawing attention to one of the most controversial criminal cases in recent American history.

According to reports, the collection contains around 3.5 million pages of Epstein-related material released earlier this year by the US Department of Justice. The documents have reportedly been compiled into more than 3,700 volumes and are being displayed at a private gallery space in the city’s Tribeca neighbourhood.

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The exhibit, titled the “Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room,” opened to the public on May 8 and will continue until May 21. Entry is available strictly through appointments.

The initiative is being organised by the Institute for Primary Facts, a nonprofit organisation that says it focuses on transparency and accountability in the US government.

Timeline Of Trump-Epstein Relationship Included

Apart from the extensive collection of documents, the exhibit also reportedly features a timeline charting the relationship between Jeffrey Epstein and US President Donald Trump, an association that has remained under public discussion for years.

The project’s website described the reading room as an attempt to keep public attention focused on the Epstein case and its broader implications.

“The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room is a physical, undeniable record of corruption, cover-ups, and crime, all 3.5 million pages, 3,437 volumes, and 17,000 pounds of the released and partially redacted Epstein files Trump has been working overtime to distract us from,” the website stated.

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“The Reading Room keeps public attention fixed on the crimes of Epstein and the Epstein class, and on Trump's desperate attempts to bury them, to support the victims and survivors as they seek justice.”

The exact address of the gallery has not been made public. Organisers reportedly cited security concerns and said only confirmed visitors would receive the location details through email and text messages ahead of their appointments.

Organisers Call It A Push For Accountability

David Garrett, identified as the lead organiser of the exhibit, told Wired that the purpose of the project is to ensure that the scale of the allegations linked to Epstein is not forgotten.

“The evidence in this room is evidence of one of the most horrific crimes in American history," Garrett was quoted as saying.

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"When people come through this room, I hope they realise that in America, we have the rule of law, and if they stand up, they can take action and demand accountability for the crimes that were committed.”

Also Read | Epstein files release under investigation after redaction failures

The exhibit has sparked discussion online and in US media circles because of its direct references to Trump and its public presentation of the vast volume of records tied to the Epstein investigation.

Who Was Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein was a wealthy American financier who faced allegations of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls over several years.

According to investigators, many of the alleged incidents took place at his properties in Manhattan and Palm Beach during the early 2000s. Reports also linked several allegations to activities on Little St. James Island, a private island Epstein purchased in 1998.

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In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to charges related to soliciting minors for prostitution. The plea agreement later attracted widespread criticism because it allowed him to avoid more severe federal prosecution and serve a reduced sentence.

He spent around 13 months in custody under a controversial plea deal that remained heavily scrutinised for years.

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In July 2019, Epstein was arrested again on federal sex trafficking charges involving minors. However, before the trial could begin, he was found dead in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City in August 2019.

The New York City medical examiner ruled his death a suicide by hanging, though the circumstances surrounding his death continue to fuel speculation and conspiracy theories online.

The newly opened reading room comes amid continuing public fascination with the Epstein case, particularly regarding the network of influential people allegedly associated with him and the broader questions raised about wealth, power and accountability in the United States.