'35GB usage requires a lot of time to be wasted': Kunal Shah's wealth advice to young Indians resurfaces

An old video of CRED founder Kunal Shah discussing wealth creation, productivity and the impact of technology has resurfaced on social media, drawing fresh attention after Meta announced that Shah would become WhatsApp's next leader, succeeding Will Cathcart.

The clip has gone viral as many people revisit Shah's entrepreneurial journey, from working at a call centre early in his career to building successful startups and becoming one of India's best-known entrepreneurs. Originally shared during a conversation on the Groww podcast, the video has reignited discussions around how people spend their time in the digital age.

Kunal Shah's Old Video On Wealth Creation Trends Online In the resurfaced clip, Shah argues that access to technology alone does not guarantee success or financial growth. Instead, he believes productivity and how people use their time make the biggest difference.

"Wealth has become more important than ever before. India is among the highest consumers of mobile data in the world. But despite everyone having the same 24 hours in a day and access to the same powerful devices, productivity is still not part of our core DNA," he says.

According to Shah, smartphones, affordable internet and artificial intelligence have created unprecedented opportunities to learn, build skills and create value. However, he believes many people spend a significant amount of their time consuming short-form content instead.

'The Most Valuable Wealth You Have Is Time' During the podcast, Shah described time as the most valuable resource people possess, especially at a time when knowledge and AI tools are readily available.

"The most valuable wealth you have is time and what you do with time becomes even more important than it was before. What I worry about is that India is now at 35GB per capita per GB, sorry, 35GB usage per capita per month right now in India. Right. That's much more than any other country in the world. Right. And 35GB usage requires a lot of time to be wasted. Correct. Right...Short videos and time pass and all of that stuff," Shah said.

He suggested that the gap between people who create wealth and those who do not often comes down to how they allocate their attention, rather than differences in access to technology or information.

Technology Can Help You Learn Or Distract You, Says Shah Shah also said smartphones can either become powerful learning tools or major distractions, depending on how they are used.

According to him, the same device can help people acquire new skills, build products and improve their income, but it can also encourage endless scrolling and time spent on activities that add little value.

He clarified that his comments were not aimed at any specific social media platform, but at what he described as a broader culture of wasting time online. He also argued that as artificial intelligence becomes more widespread, the divide between those who use technology productively and those who do not could become even more pronounced.

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The renewed interest in the clip also comes after Meta announced that Shah would become WhatsApp's next leader, taking over from Will Cathcart. According to the company, WhatsApp, which serves more than three billion users globally, has expanded beyond messaging into business communication, payments and AI-powered services. Meta said Shah's experience in building consumer technology products and understanding user behaviour would help steer the platform through its next phase of growth.