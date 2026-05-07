‘35K on food delivery, 22K on cabs’: Bengaluru engineer leaves internet shocked with over 2L monthly expenses

A FAANG engineer from Bengaluru revealed his monthly expenses on social media. From spending ₹35,000 on food delivery service apps like Swiggy and Zomato to a total cab bill of ₹22,000, the user's monthly expenses were more than 2 lakh a month. He shared a breakdown of his bills in March and left netizens shocked.

Monthly expense in Bengaluru The user @builtonfridays is a Google employee. He took to his Instagram account and wrote, “Funny how you work so hard to make it and then spend half your time figuring out where all the money went…”

In the reel, he said, “This is how much I've spent in a month working as a Fang engineer in Bangalore,” before revealing his expenses.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How much did the Bengaluru engineer spend on food delivery monthly? ⌵ The Bengaluru engineer spent ₹35,000 on food delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato in a month. This was due to not having a cook at home. 2 What were the total monthly expenses of the Bengaluru engineer? ⌵ The Bengaluru engineer's total monthly expenses for March amounted to ₹2,36,000. This included rent, food delivery, cab fares, international trip expenses, parental support, subscriptions, and more. 3 How much did the engineer spend on cabs and transportation in Bengaluru? ⌵ The engineer spent approximately ₹22,000 on cabs and transportation in a month, using services like Uber, Rapido, and Namma Yatri. 4 What are the recommended savings and investment allocations for a ₹12 lakh CTC salary? ⌵ For a ₹12 lakh CTC salary, a 45-25-30 split for needs, wants, and investments is recommended. This includes allocating around 30% for investments like retirement corpus, emergency fund, and home purchase. 5 How can one calculate their FIRE number for early retirement in India? ⌵ A realistic FIRE number in India can be calculated using a multiplier of 30x to 35x of annual expenses, accounting for inflation, lifestyle upgrades, and longer retirement periods. For example, with ₹6.5-7 lakh in annual expenses, the FIRE range is ₹2–2.5 crore.

He spent ₹40,000 on his monthly rent and ordered food online, which cost him ₹35,000. “The biggest chunk of my salary goes to rent, which is ₹40,000. And since I don't have a cook, I spend about ₹35,000 on Zomato and Swiggy,” he reasoned.

His expenses also included an international trip. Although he travelled for work, the user explained how he ended up spending ₹80,000 for additional expenses.

“This month my company sponsored a trip to Macao. I was a part of a business trip. I ended up spending ₹80,000 there which included food, cab and shopping,” he said.

For daily commute, the individual said he paid close to ₹22,000. “This month I ended up spending close to ₹22,000 on Uber, Rapido and Namma Yatri.”

The corporate employee also revealed, “Every month I send money to my parents, which is about ₹20,000.”

For additional activities, like going to watch a film, attending concerts or comedy shows, he paid ₹5,000.

"My utility bill, which includes electricity, water and WiFi, came to about ₹5,000 this month."

Groceries cost him another ₹10,000. His monthly subscriptions added another ₹20,000 to the list of expenses. “I have a lot of subscriptions,” he explained.

In total, the monthly expenses for March were ₹2,36,000.

"So my total amount came to ₹2,36,000," he concluded.

Watch full video here:

Netizens react to viral video The video has left people on the internet divided.

Reacting to the video, a user jokingly commented, “Bro spent my CTC in a month.” “I'm living in London, and my expenses are less than this,” added another.

One more said, “Bro that's my entire savings of a year.”

Yet another wrote in the comments, “Bruh how much do you earn in a month?”

A different user reacted, saying, “You need serious investment planning.”

Someone added, “Learn cooking. Get a car or a two-wheeler if traffic is the real issue for not getting a car. It's your money, your family, but you are spending more on other miscellaneous items than your family. Seems a bit unfair.”