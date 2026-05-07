‘35K on food delivery, 22K on cabs’: Bengaluru engineer leaves internet shocked with over 2L monthly expenses

A FAANG engineer from Bengaluru revealed his monthly expenses on social media. From spending ₹35,000 on food delivery service apps like Swiggy and Zomato to a total cab bill of ₹22,000, the user's monthly expenses were more than 2 lakh a month. He shared a breakdown of his bills in March and left netizens shocked.
The user @builtonfridays is a Google employee. He took to his Instagram account and wrote, “Funny how you work so hard to make it and then spend half your time figuring out where all the money went…”
In the reel, he said, “This is how much I've spent in a month working as a Fang engineer in Bangalore,” before revealing his expenses.
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The Bengaluru engineer spent ₹35,000 on food delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato in a month. This was due to not having a cook at home.
The Bengaluru engineer's total monthly expenses for March amounted to ₹2,36,000. This included rent, food delivery, cab fares, international trip expenses, parental support, subscriptions, and more.
The engineer spent approximately ₹22,000 on cabs and transportation in a month, using services like Uber, Rapido, and Namma Yatri.
For a ₹12 lakh CTC salary, a 45-25-30 split for needs, wants, and investments is recommended. This includes allocating around 30% for investments like retirement corpus, emergency fund, and home purchase.
A realistic FIRE number in India can be calculated using a multiplier of 30x to 35x of annual expenses, accounting for inflation, lifestyle upgrades, and longer retirement periods. For example, with ₹6.5-7 lakh in annual expenses, the FIRE range is ₹2–2.5 crore.
He spent ₹40,000 on his monthly rent and ordered food online, which cost him ₹35,000. “The biggest chunk of my salary goes to rent, which is ₹40,000. And since I don't have a cook, I spend about ₹35,000 on Zomato and Swiggy,” he reasoned.
His expenses also included an international trip. Although he travelled for work, the user explained how he ended up spending ₹80,000 for additional expenses.
“This month my company sponsored a trip to Macao. I was a part of a business trip. I ended up spending ₹80,000 there which included food, cab and shopping,” he said.
For daily commute, the individual said he paid close to ₹22,000. “This month I ended up spending close to ₹22,000 on Uber, Rapido and Namma Yatri.”
The corporate employee also revealed, “Every month I send money to my parents, which is about ₹20,000.”
For additional activities, like going to watch a film, attending concerts or comedy shows, he paid ₹5,000.
"My utility bill, which includes electricity, water and WiFi, came to about ₹5,000 this month."
Groceries cost him another ₹10,000. His monthly subscriptions added another ₹20,000 to the list of expenses. “I have a lot of subscriptions,” he explained.
In total, the monthly expenses for March were ₹2,36,000.
"So my total amount came to ₹2,36,000," he concluded.
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The video has left people on the internet divided.
Reacting to the video, a user jokingly commented, “Bro spent my CTC in a month.” “I'm living in London, and my expenses are less than this,” added another.
One more said, “Bro that's my entire savings of a year.”
Yet another wrote in the comments, “Bruh how much do you earn in a month?”
A different user reacted, saying, “You need serious investment planning.”
Someone added, “Learn cooking. Get a car or a two-wheeler if traffic is the real issue for not getting a car. It's your money, your family, but you are spending more on other miscellaneous items than your family. Seems a bit unfair.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Live Mint did not independently verify the claims and does not endorse them.)
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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