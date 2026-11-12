36 lakh diyas, 15 lakh tourists: Ayodhya's homestay owners cash in on Deepotsav rush

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, was illuminated with over 36 lakh earthen lamps on the occasion of Deepotsav, giving a major boost to the hospitality sector, especially local homestays, which reported full occupancy during the festivities.

The diyas illuminated the city, and a spectacular 2,100-drone show attracted visitors. Local residents who opened their homes to tourists also benefited from the surge in footfall.

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Ayodhya welcomed approximately 15 lakh tourists between November 1 and 7, almost twice the more than eight lakh visitors recorded during the corresponding period last year.

The number of devotees visiting Ram Lalla also doubled, reaching nearly 10 lakh compared with five lakh in 2025.

Local families turn homestays into a source of livelihood For several residents, running a homestay has offered an opportunity to earn a livelihood while continuing to live in their hometown.

According to a report by NDTV, Poonam Sonkar, who operates Poonam Homestay, said approximately 80% of her rooms were occupied during Deepotsav. Some tourists extended their reservations, and she welcomed guests with Ayodhya's popular Khurchan Peda.

With room tariffs ranging between ₹1,000 and ₹1,200 per day, the property offered an economical option for tourists visiting the temple town.

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Another operator, Avinash Kusum, who manages Kusum Homestay, said his property was booked to capacity throughout the festive period. Families travelling with children particularly valued the freshly cooked food, lighter meal options for young ones and the availability of hot water. Some visitors reportedly felt as though they were staying at a relative's house.

The demand for accommodation remained strong at Shri Shivay Homestay even after all its rooms had been occupied. Its operator, Praveen Mishra, said tourists arriving from Gujarat and other states appreciated the hospitality extended to them. The additional business also contributed to an improvement in his family's earnings.

For several residents, running a homestay has offered an opportunity to earn a livelihood while continuing to live in their hometown.

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Poonam Sonkar, who operates Poonam Homestay, said approximately 80% of her rooms were occupied during Deepotsav. Some tourists extended their reservations, and she welcomed guests with Ayodhya's popular Khurchan Peda.

Also Read | Yogi links Ayodhya Deepotsav to livelihood and local economic activity

The venture has also influenced her family's future plans. Her son decided against taking up a job offer in a major city in Rajasthan and chose to remain in Ayodhya to help run the homestay. The business has also created employment for two additional people.

Homestays support women's entrepreneurship and post-retirement income For Rajkumari Tiwari, who runs The Rama Junction (B&B), the homestay has emerged as a crucial source of income for her family following her husband's retirement from the Army, NDTV reported.

The property was fully booked during Deepotsav, welcoming tourists from different parts of the country, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The business has also given her husband an opportunity to stay occupied after retiring from military service.

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The experiences of these operators highlight how the growth in tourism is benefiting people beyond traditional hotels and large hospitality businesses. Family-run homestays are creating avenues for self-employment, encouraging women to become entrepreneurs and providing young residents with opportunities to build careers without leaving their hometown.

UP government highlights homestays' role in tourism growth Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said Deepotsav was generating employment and opening up livelihood opportunities alongside its religious and cultural importance. He noted that the rising demand for homestays indicated that the economic benefits of tourism were increasingly reaching local households.

Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs, said homestays were emerging as an integral part of Ayodhya's tourism ecosystem. Such properties give visitors an opportunity to experience the city's food, traditions and everyday lifestyle while allowing local residents to earn through tourism.

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For Ayodhya's homestay owners, the Deepotsav rush has demonstrated the income potential of welcoming tourists into their homes. If visitor numbers remain steady beyond the festive season, these small, family-operated businesses could develop into sustainable sources of livelihood for local households.

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