₹37 LPA salary package wasn’t enough: Why an IIM graduate quit his high-paying job without another offer

A high-paying job does not necessarily guarantee professional satisfaction. A 28-year-old it (IIM) graduate has highlighted this dilemma after quitting a job offering ₹37 lakh per annum (LPA) without securing another offer.

The professional shared his experience on Reddit's r/IndiaCareers community, seeking advice on whether he should take a career break or begin looking for another opportunity immediately.

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His decision comes at a time when concerns around layoffs and hiring uncertainty have made resigning without another job offer a difficult proposition for many professionals.

Why did the IIM graduate quit his ₹ 37 LPA job? In his Reddit post, titled "37LPA - Resigned without offer, should I take a break or start looking immediately?", the professional explained that he had joined a Series C technology startup six months ago.

He was working in an internal strategy and business operations role after moving out of consulting. However, he said his experience at the company had been disappointing, citing dissatisfaction with both the nature of his work and the senior management.

Describing his experience, he wrote that it had been "absolutely disastrous" and said his dissatisfaction with the company's leadership was a major factor behind his decision to resign.

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The professional has already put in his papers, with his last working day scheduled for the following week.

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Six months of savings, but no immediate plans to find another job Despite leaving without another offer, the IIM graduate said he had sufficient savings to cover his expenses for the next six months.

His financial cushion includes money to pay rent and meet other living expenses in the city where he currently resides.

Rather than immediately entering another recruitment cycle, he is considering taking a four-to-five-month career break before looking for a suitable opportunity.

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He also indicated that he would be willing to accept a lower salary if it meant finding a role better aligned with his interests and expectations.

The professional sought advice from people with experience in similar career transitions, particularly those with MBA qualifications.

Reddit users divided over career break decision His post triggered a discussion among Reddit users, with opinions differing on whether he should prioritise a break or begin applying for jobs immediately.

Some users cautioned him against delaying his job search, pointing to layoffs and the growing competition for available positions.

“Seems like 1st world problem. Everyone on reddit seems to be earning 30+ LPA at 27, and conveniently resignt without any offer,” a user wrote.

One commenter advised him to start applying immediately unless his mental health required a break, citing the number of professionals entering the job market after layoffs.

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Others shared experiences of resigning without another offer. One user working in the IT sector, with eight years of experience, said they had managed to secure another job after making a similar decision, although the process involved more than 100 applications and 10-11 interviews.

“Hope you are watching the news and aware of 1000s of people getting laid off and entering the job market. The competition is going to be intense,” another user commented.

A fellow IIM graduate, meanwhile, encouraged him to take time off and reassess his career interests before deciding on his next move.

Another commenter suggested a middle path: taking a break while staying connected with professional networks and keeping an eye on suitable opportunities.

The discussion highlights the different considerations professionals face when deciding whether to leave a well-paying job without a backup offer.

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Disclaimer: The report is based on user-generated content shared on Reddit. The claims made in the post have not been independently verified.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.