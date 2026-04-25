4, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4! Prabhsimran Singh catches Delhi Capitals off guard in IPL 2026; joins Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane

Prabhsimran Singh caught Delhi Capitals off guard as the Punjab Kings batter became only the third player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to smash six fours in an over. The incident took place on the final over of the powerplay during Punjab Kings' successful chase of 265 on Saturday.

Chasing a mammoth 265, Punjab Kings were off to a flying start with Prabhsimran and Priyansh Arya setting the platform. With 92 runs on the board after five overs, Prabhsimran decided to launch an attack on Mukesh Kumar, smashing him for six fours in the over.

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In the process, Prabhsimran also became the third after Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane to achieve the feat. Rahane (playing for Rajasthan Royals) was the first batter to hit six fours in an over in 2012 against then Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Sreenath Aravind.

Nine years later, Delhi Capitals' Shaw repeated the same against Kolkata Knight Riders' Shivam Mavi.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in