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4, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4! Prabhsimran Singh catches Delhi Capitals off guard in IPL 2026; joins Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane

Prabhsimran Singh became the third batter in IPL to smash six fours in an over. The Punjab Kings batter Delhi Capitals' Mukesh Kumar for 24 runs in the final over of the powerplay during their successful chase of 265.

Koushik Paul
Published25 Apr 2026, 07:59 PM IST
Prabhsimran Singh bats against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026.
Prabhsimran Singh bats against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. (Hindustan Times)
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Prabhsimran Singh caught Delhi Capitals off guard as the Punjab Kings batter became only the third player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to smash six fours in an over. The incident took place on the final over of the powerplay during Punjab Kings' successful chase of 265 on Saturday.

Chasing a mammoth 265, Punjab Kings were off to a flying start with Prabhsimran and Priyansh Arya setting the platform. With 92 runs on the board after five overs, Prabhsimran decided to launch an attack on Mukesh Kumar, smashing him for six fours in the over.

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In the process, Prabhsimran also became the third after Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane to achieve the feat. Rahane (playing for Rajasthan Royals) was the first batter to hit six fours in an over in 2012 against then Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Sreenath Aravind.

Nine years later, Delhi Capitals' Shaw repeated the same against Kolkata Knight Riders' Shivam Mavi.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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