4, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4! Prabhsimran Singh catches Delhi Capitals off guard in IPL 2026; joins Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane

Prabhsimran Singh caught Delhi Capitals off guard as the Punjab Kings batter became only the third player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to smash six fours in an over. The incident took place on the final over of the powerplay during Punjab Kings' successful chase of 265 on Saturday.
Chasing a mammoth 265, Punjab Kings were off to a flying start with Prabhsimran and Priyansh Arya setting the platform. With 92 runs on the board after five overs, Prabhsimran decided to launch an attack on Mukesh Kumar, smashing him for six fours in the over.
In the process, Prabhsimran also became the third after Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane to achieve the feat. Rahane (playing for Rajasthan Royals) was the first batter to hit six fours in an over in 2012 against then Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Sreenath Aravind.
Nine years later, Delhi Capitals' Shaw repeated the same against Kolkata Knight Riders' Shivam Mavi.