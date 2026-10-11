4 years after death, Sidhu Moosewala's hologram show debuts in Canada; song nears 900 million views on YouTube

Slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, returned to the stage in a new format: a 3D holographic performance in Toronto, Canada. His superhit number 295, released on July 21, was presented to the audience using the technology, featuring a 3D projection of Moosewala performing to his original vocals.

The first show of the Signed to God World Tour opened to a packed house in Toronto. The show is expected to draw a positive response at upcoming shows in Vancouver and Calgary in Canada, as well as New York, Houston and Oakland in the US.

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The song has garnered nearly 900 million views and 12 million likes on his YouTube channel. The opening ceremony of Moosewala's hologram concert was attended by his parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, and his younger brother, Shubhdeep, who performed his brother's signature thapi gesture.

Moosewala's father speaks about seeking justice Addressing the gathering, Balkaur Singh said the family had been seeking justice for his son's murder for over four years. “To get justice, we need power, for which I am again fighting,” he said.

He added that despite efforts to silence the singer, his voice continued to live on through his music. Since his death, 17 songs have been released, with another set to be released soon, he said.

Moosewala was shot dead by assailants on May 22, 2022, while travelling in his SUV in Punjab's Mansa district. Police have alleged that people linked to the Bishnoi gang, including Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, were involved in the killing.

What is a hologram? According to the website, a hologram is a technology that makes a person or object appear as if it is present in front of you, even when it is not physically there. It uses light and special visual effects to create a 3D image that looks real. This can make it seem as though a person is standing or moving in a space, even though they are not actually there.

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"Through state-of-the-art 3D holography, fans will see Sidhu walk the stage, make eye contact with the crowd, deliver his powerful lyrics, and relive his most iconic moments. Every performance is synced with live lighting, sound, and stage effects, making the experience feel personal and unforgettable.