₹40,000 feels richer than ₹1.2 lakh: Social media post compares living in Mumbai with going back to hometown

A post by X user Shubh Jain has struck a chord online. It compares the financial realities of Tier 1 and Tier 3 city living in India.

Jain earned ₹1.2 lakh per month while working in Mumbai. On paper, that figure sounded impressive. But, by month's end, it rarely felt like six figures. The city quietly consumed his earnings through relentless, everyday expenses.

His monthly Mumbai expenditure painted a vivid picture. Rent alone swallowed ₹30,000 for a one-bedroom flat. Groceries cost around ₹6,000. A maid and laundry services added ₹3,000 more.

WiFi and electricity together came to roughly ₹3,000. Food delivery apps claimed ₹7,000 every month. Commuting costs ran to ₹5,000. Weekend socialising easily took another ₹8,000.

Beyond these fixed costs lurked what Jain called "invisible spends". Impulse purchases, quick-commerce apps, and random coffees silently drained money. Mental exhaustion drove many of these choices. When he was too tired to cook, he ordered food. When he was too drained to shop, he used Blinkit. When he was too stressed to stay home, he spent the weekend generously.

Jain was still saving, but life never felt comfortable. He described it as "constantly rushed and expensive". The city extracted a psychological toll alongside a financial one.

Yet, Mumbai was not without its gifts. Jain acknowledged the immense professional value it offered. Career growth, networking opportunities, exposure and independence were genuine advantages. The city sharpened him in ways his hometown simply could not have at that stage.

Eventually, he returned home on a salary of around ₹40,000. What followed surprised even him. Life felt lighter and, paradoxically, richer. He lived in a bigger space with no rent pressure.

His family was nearby. Home-cooked meals replaced food delivery orders. Mornings were slower and calmer.

Without unnecessary spending, his savings grew more naturally. The mental peace he found was harder to quantify but impossible to ignore. He described his hometown as making "life feel human again".

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Mumbai vs Hometown Jain was careful not to declare one lifestyle superior to the other. His conclusion was more nuanced. Mumbai made him grow professionally.

His hometown made him live better personally. The two cities served different purposes at different stages of life.