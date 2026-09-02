40,000 pounds of beer vanishes in US: Company offers reward to solve mystery, internet reacts

A truck carrying thousands of cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer disappears in California, and Pabst Brewing Company wants the internet to help find it.

The US-based brewer has taken to social media after thieves allegedly used false documentation to collect a shipment containing 40,000 pounds (18,144 kg) of beer from a distribution centre.

Police said the alleged thief arrived at an Anheuser-Busch distribution centre in Montclair on August 17, presented false documents and left with the shipment. The beer, valued at $25,000, was destined for San Diego.

Pabst announced the theft on Instagram with the message: “STOLEN - 40,000 lbs of beer.”

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The company then addressed whoever allegedly took the shipment, writing: “To the thief: we don't fault you for wanting to brag to your friends how much PBR you have, we just wish you obtained it the honourable way.”

Check out the viral post here:

Pabst Sets A Deadline And Offers A Reward Rather than simply appeal for information, Pabst gave the alleged thief a deadline to bring the beer back.

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"Pabst is officially starting the clock now - you have exactly 18 days and 44 minutes to return our truckload of beer, no questions asked. Leading up to that time, we will be offering a reward to anyone who can help us solve this mystery."

The unusual appeal quickly attracted attention online, turning what began as a theft investigation into a viral social media moment.

KitKat And Users Join The Beer Heist Banter Thousands of users responded to Pabst’s post, with several joking about what happened to the missing shipment.

Even the official KitKat account joined the conversation.

One user commented, “I know a thing or two about these kinds of things.”

Another wrote, “Don’t worry we are on the lookout BURP”

A third user joked, “I don’t have the truck but I’m pretty sure I’ve drunk 40K pounds of beer for the love of the game.”

Another claimed, “IT WAS ME. I HAVE IT IN CALIFORNIA. BUT HURRY FAST. I’VE ALMOST HALF WAY DRANK IT ALL,”

One more comment read, “IT WASN’T ME (party at my house tomorrow night 10:00pm),”

“Somebody's about to have a huge house party,” another user wrote.

“Me with a suspiciously beer truck shaped belly,” a user joked in the comment section.