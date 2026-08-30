₹47,000 in India vs ₹22 lakh in US: Man says on Instagram he’s changing countries over healthcare

While many on the internet talk about moving out of India, an American whose mother is Indian and father is Colombian opened up about his decision not to settle in the US. Comparing healthcare facilities in the States and India, he claimed a vast difference as per his personal experience. In short, he praised the Indian healthcare system while saying "America literally punished you for being sick."

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Man moves to India from US; here' why Taking to Instagram, user Yuvaan Ibañez Garware, who claims to be from Seattle, shared that he would be moving to India. He was previously in Pune for 16 years while growing up.

In a video, the 23-year-old said, "I am moving back to India from America because of one word: healthcare. Let me explain with two simple examples, one in India and one in the US."

Healthcare in India He recalled the time when he was briefly admitted for basic treatment in India. He said that he was admitted to a private room with access to the doctor. He also received a thorough checkup, diagnosis and treatment, which cost him around $500 USD or ₹47,690.25.

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"A few years ago in India, I fainted multiple times. I was immediately taken to a hospital and got a private room right away with zero paperwork. They did everything-- ECGs, MRI, CT scans, full blood work. I could even talk to the doctor whenever I wanted. After a few days, they gave me a clear diagnosis of what happened and a proper treatment plan. The total bill for all of that was 500 USD," he shared.

Healthcare in the US Yuvaan Ibañez Garware went on to claim a stark difference in healthcare in the US. He said that he suffered a minor heart attack in the US; however, he couldn't call the ambulance because of high charges. He even shared his ordeal at the hospital, which delayed his diagnosis, only to find that he couldn't reach out to his doctor immediately.

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"Now fast forward to America. I was playing basketball when I suddenly got this really bad chest pain. I couldn't call the ambulance cause here it costs thousands of dollars so I literally had to drive myself to the hospital, driving in pain, and when I arrived, I had to wait over an hour and a half in a waiting room so that they could process my form and paperwork for documentation. Once I finally got in, they told me I had a mini heart attack," he said.

The user added that he wasn't offered a clear diagnosis or a follow-up plan. The total bill in the US came to around $23,000, which is around ₹21,93,751.50 in India. Although he said that he had health insurance, he paid around $7,000 ( ₹6,67,663.50) as the hospital charges.

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"They shoved me in a room and started running tests, and whenever I asked to see the doctor, they just told me that he's too busy and he would come at a later time. On top of that, a nurse missed my vein so many times while taking blood that I screamed, and she told me to shut up cause I was being too loud. After days of all of these, the conclusion? We don't know what happened, and they sent me home with zero follow-up plan, and then the bill came; it was 23,000 dollars and even with top insurance I was paying thousands of dollars for, I had to pay $7000 dollars out of pocket."

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"Sure, weather's great, infrastructure's great, but this is why I will never settle down here," he concluded.

Netizens react Reacting to his post, a user commented, "That's true. The Indian medical sector is one of the best in terms of the diagnosis." "I went to the ER once and had to pay 800 out of pocket because I didn’t know I was caffeine intolerant," added another.

Someone else wrote in the comments jokingly, "The pollution in India will keep you healthy."

Disclaimer: This article is based on social media generated content and is intended only for informational and educational purposes. Live Mint couldn't independently verify its claim and doesn't endorse them.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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