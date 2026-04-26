₹5 crore London home leaves internet questioning Bengaluru property market: ‘Indian real estate market is a joke’

A London-based Indian techie has sparked chatter on social media after showing a large house in the capital of the United Kingdom (UK), priced similarly to what compact homes in India look like. Arnav Gupta shared a photograph of the property located in Wembley, noting that it is priced at around £0.5 million (approximately ₹5–6 crore). He contrasted the spacious home with the compact apartments typically available in Indian metro cities at similar price points.

The house, as seen in the image, is a single-storey structure with sloping red roofs and multiple gables. Its façade features bay windows and is adorned with lush greenery, including a wisteria plant draped across the front. Gupta also pointed out that the property includes a sizeable backyard.

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Sharing his observations on X, Gupta wrote, “This house is less than ₹5cr (£0.5M). Less than 30 minutes' commute to anywhere in central London. Indian property markets make no sense to me after seeing the market here."

How social media users reacted: His post quickly gained attention, kick-starting a discussion around real estate prices in India, particularly in Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. Several users highlighted factors such as high demand, limited land supply and regulatory challenges as key reasons behind steep property rates.

Others echoed sentiments similar to Gupta’s, saying that Indian buyers often pay more for less space, especially in gated societies and high-rise developments.

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“See, this house is also available in India, but it is priced based on demand and supply in India. This subtle point is missed by many,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “That's really pretty. Already a fan of the landscaping,” appreciating the aesthetics of the London home.

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One user compared it with his own residential experience in India: “Meanwhile in India, all my society (Ashiana Silver Crest Villas, Gurgaon) had was one small park. That also is under threat,” he wrote, adding, “because the park's land was apparently still in possession of some local third-party who has sold it for construction of some builder floors.”

Debate over pricing and future trends The discussion also saw some users raising concerns about the sustainability of India’s real estate prices. “Indian property market is a big bubble, and the coming oil shock, along with AI shock, is going to see property prices tumble by 15–20%,” one person claimed.

Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “The Indian real estate market is a joke, not built for the middle class.”

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Responding to queries about the property’s location, Gupta clarified: “It is Wembley. 30 min by tube as well. Zone 4.”

He further added that he had no personal stake in the listing, stating, “I'm neither buying nor selling this house. Just saw it while running in the neighbourhood.”

(This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.