5 jaw-dropping NASA images that will make you question wonders of universe – sulphur crystals on Mars and more

NASA images: Let's take a look at the five most spectacular images released by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, which range from a view of Mount Kilimanjaro from space to sulphur crystals on Mars.

NASA's Juno spacecraft recently captured a stunning image of Jupiter's clouds and storms in northern hemisphere.
NASA’s Juno spacecraft recently captured a stunning image of Jupiter’s clouds and storms in northern hemisphere.(NASA)

NASA images: The exquisite photos captured by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) give a glimpse into the profound visuals of the universe.

The real-time images captured by NASA's James Webb Telescope, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, and NASA's Chandra Space-based Observatory provide valuable insight into cosmic phenomena.

The grandeur and complexity of the extra-terrestrial world are perfectly depicted by the series of images shared by the American space agency. There is much to uncover, from celestial bodies, planets, nebula, moon, star clusters, and interacting galaxies to black holes in the vast expanse of space. While some images solve mysteries and help us explore secrets waiting to be unfurled, others create complexities in our given knowledge structure.

Here are five images from space shared by the space agency, which provide a glimpse of the extraterrestrial world in unprecedented detail.

Binary Asteroid with Moon

The Deep Space Network's Goldstone Solar System Radar released a picture showing seven radar observations of the asteroid 2011 UL21 during its close approach with Earth.

When captured, the asteroid marked by ‘white circles’ with its small moon was 4.1 million miles (6.6 million kilometres) away from Earth. NASA states, “Passing Earth on June 27, 2024, the asteroid was discovered in 2011 by the NASA-funded Catalina Sky Survey in Tucson, Arizona. This marked the first time it came close enough to Earth to be imaged by radar.”

Binary Asteroid with Moon

Sulphur Crystals on Mars

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover captured these sulphur crystals on June 4, 2024, found inside a rock.

The image captured by Curiosity's Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) onboard the rover elaborately details the structure of sulphur crystals. The space agency's description says, "This rock was nicknamed "Convict Lake" after a location in California's Sierra Nevada. Curiosity's Alpha Particle X-ray spectrometer (APXS) found that the crystalline material is elemental sulfur."

Sulphur crystals on Mars

Clouds and Cyclonic Storms of Jupiter

NASA's Juno spacecraft captured a stunning image of Jupiter's northern hemisphere from 18,000 miles (29,000 kilometres) above the giant planet. This colour-enhanced photo provides a detailed view of chaotic clouds and cyclonic storms.

NASA said, “Citizen scientist Gary Eason made this image using raw data from the JunoCam instrument, applying digital processing techniques to enhance colour and clarity.”

Clouds and cyclonic storms of Jupiter

The Bahamas Island

NASA astronaut Mike Barratt photographed a spectacular image of Acklins Island in The Bahamas. Meanwhile, the International Space Station orbited 256 miles above when the picture was shot.

The Bahamas island

Mount Kilimanjaro

The International Space Station captured the clouded skies above Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa. The agency captured this picture from a camera placed 261 miles above the Indian Ocean off the coast of Tanzania.

Mount Kilimanjaro

