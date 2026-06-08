‘ ₹5 lakh gone from the account’: Techie says flat hunting in Bengaluru is a ‘nightmare’

A software professional has triggered a discussion online after sharing the difficulties he faced while searching for a rented home in Bengaluru. In a social media post, the former Google and Amazon employee described high rents, large security deposits, broker-related issues and the challenges bachelors often face in the city's rental market.

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The man said he was looking for a two-bedroom flat in a gated community near HSR Layout, hoping to find a secure place with easier access to work and fewer traffic problems. However, he said the process proved far more difficult than expected.

“Flat hunting is a nightmare in BLR," he wrote.

High rents, huge deposits and broker isues According to the techie, most of the properties he came across were far more expensive than he had anticipated.

“2BHK range was 60-90K, for matchbox bedrooms. Few of them were 10-15 years old, yet the cost. 5-10 months of deposit were asked. Being a bachelor is an issue with most owners.

You finalise one, and it’s gone the next hour to some other agency. Brokers charge 1 month’s rent, and won’t even come to show you the flat; they will send you alone to the flat in most cases, with approvals," he wrote in the post.

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After several setbacks, including objections from landlords because he was unmarried, he eventually secured a suitable flat. The monthly rent was close to ₹80,000, while the security deposit amounted to nearly five months' rent.

Concerns over upfront costs The techie said the financial burden of moving into a rental property can be overwhelming, particularly for those who have recently moved to the city for work.

“So to move in on 1st, I need to have ~5L gone from the account (although I get the deposit back), but still, how will someone manage that who’s new and has just started?" he asked.

Also Read | Bengaluru traffic so bad, cyclist ends up walking with bike on his shoulders

He also questioned why landlords in premium housing societies continue to hesitate when renting to bachelors, especially when many tenants already lose part of their deposit or pay deductions when vacating a property.

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“Overall, a pathetic experience overall, done ranting, thank you," he concluded.

Internet users share their views The post quickly attracted responses from people who had faced similar experiences in Bengaluru and other major cities.

One user suggested avoiding gated communities altogether, saying, “Gated societies are a nightmare. One of my friends shared a similar case. However, standalones are easy to get. I recently got a flat in Balagere / Varthur in a standalone, 24k for a 2 BHK with 3 months of deposit."

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Another compared the situation to Mumbai's housing market, writing, “Same is the case with Mumbai as well. Broker mafia is a s–t and rooms are below average and owners are charging like they are providing rooms as par to 3-star suites."

Some users also warned about difficulties in recovering security deposits. One person commented, “Forget the deposit. 95% chance you are not getting it back. So, negotiate hard."

Others said such challenges often force bachelors to choose shared accommodation instead of independent flats.

“This is why most bachelors end up living in a PG sacrificing their privacy, cleanliness and health or living in their hometown, which in most cases is even worse if we remove those factors," one user wrote.

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Another added, “I realised the best option is to get a single room in a PG. You’ll get the peace, and you can call your friends also in most cases if you find a good caretaker."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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