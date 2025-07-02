Sean Diddy Combs verdict: 5 times rapper topped the list of highest-paid artists globally

Sean Diddy Combs has been convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but was acquitted of more serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. According to Variety, while the rapper and entrepreneur still faces significant prison time, the partial acquittal came as a relief to his legal team. Some even called it the best outcome he could have hoped for short of a full acquittal. But long before courtrooms and controversy, Diddy was dominating headlines for another reason - money.

The Bad Boy Records founder turned his fame into one of the most successful entertainment brands in the world. Over the years, Combs repeatedly topped global income lists, often out-earning his peers by millions.

5 times when Sean Diddy Combs was the highest-paid artist in the world 2017: $130 million - highest-paid celebrity worldwide

In June 2017, Forbes named Combs the highest‑paid entertainer globally, estimating his pre‑tax earnings at $130 million from June 2016 to June 2017. His income came from the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, his ongoing deal with Cîroc vodka, and the sale of part of his Sean John clothing line

2017: Highest-paid musician - ahead of Beyoncé and Drake

Just months later, Forbes also listed him as the world's highest‑paid musician for 2017. He pulled in that same $130 million, surpassing fellow heavyweights like Beyoncé and Drake.

2016: Major celebrity earnings

Back in June 2016, Forbes included Combs at No. 22 on its Celebrity 100 list, with an annual income of $62 million-a figure driven by endorsements and music ventures.

2014: Richest in hip‑hop

Diddy was again named the richest hip‑hop artist in 2014 by Forbes, tied with Jay-Z. At that time, his diversified holdings in music, vodka, fashion, and media pushed him to the top of the hip‑hop wealth rankings.

2013: Leading hip‑hop’s highest earners

Forbes also ranked Combs as the top earner in hip‑hop for 2013, estimating he brought in $50 million that year-primarily from Cîroc, television, and his Sean John fashion label

Diddy verdict: What happens next? Now, his future hangs in the balance. According to Variety, the defence has requested Combs’ release ahead of sentencing, offering a $1 million bond. Prosecutors pushed back, calling the request inappropriate and warning that Combs poses a continued threat. Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey argued that Combs has shown disregard for US law, referencing the abuse and drug use mentioned during the trial.

Judge Arun Subramanian has asked both sides to submit their final positions in writing by 1 pm ET. He will then decide whether Combs can remain free ahead of sentencing.

The verdict followed a lengthy eight-week trial, during which 34 witnesses testified against the 54-year-old music producer.

FAQs Q1. When was Diddy the highest-paid entertainer in the world? In 2017, Diddy topped Forbes’ list of the highest-paid entertainers, earning $130 million through music, business ventures, and endorsement deals.

Q2. What are Diddy’s biggest sources of income? Diddy’s wealth comes from various sources including his Cîroc vodka partnership, the Sean John clothing line, Bad Boy Records, Revolt TV, and music tours.