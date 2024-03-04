Mouth fresheners are often used by people to freshen up the moods after a good meal. However, consuming the mouth freshener after meal at a cafe in Gurugram resulted in throwing up blood and reported a burning sensation in their mouths by five people, reported NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, Ankit Kumar, with his wife and his friends, was at the Laforestta Cafe in Gurugram's Sector 90. After the meal, all of them consumed the mouth freshener and then were seen screaming and crying in pain and discomfort.

Even one of the men started vomiting on the restaurant floor while a woman put ice in her mouth, repeatedly saying, "It's burning." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We don't know what they have mixed (in the mouth freshener). Everyone here is vomiting. They have cuts on their tongues. Their mouths are burning. Don't know what type of acid they have given us," NDTV quoted Kumar as saying. Following this he asked the people in the cafe to call police.

Reports say the the victims first felt a burning sensation in their mouths and began to throw up. Even after rinsing their mouth with water, it didn't help. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, all the five people have been hospitalised, while two of them are said to be in critical condition.

The police have registered a case against the restaurant's owner.

