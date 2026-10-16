₹5,000 spent on tickets, leave denied: What are employees' rights when companies put them on a PIP?

A Bengaluru-based employee's rant about his leave being denied by his manager after being placed on a performance improvement plan (PIP) has left people on the internet bewildered about the rights of employees on a PIP.
A PIP is a formal document that an employer gives an employee to address performance concerns and set clear targets to be met within a specific period, usually 30 to 90 days.
According to the viral post, the employee, who works for a retail-focused company in the IT capital, had booked tickets to travel home for Dussehra. However, his plans were disrupted after a performance review meeting with his manager, who raised concerns about his output and placed him on a PIP.
"Today we had my performance review, and he put me under a PIP, saying I'm not giving the expected output or performance," the employee wrote.
"Later I asked him regarding my holidays for 2 days to spend time with my family for an occasion. But he rejected it, saying I'm under PIP and can't give any holidays," the post read.
The employee said he had booked travel tickets the previous week for about ₹5,000 and was looking forward to visiting his hometown after a long gap.
"Later I asked him regarding my holidays for 2 days to spend time with my family for the occasion. But he rejected it, saying I'm under PIP and can't give any holidays," the post read.
"But they didn't give any written confirmation on my PIP. What should I do now? I'm really confused and stressed," he wrote.
The post, which swiftly went viral, triggered a discussion around employees' rights when placed on a PIP.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.