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₹5,000 spent on tickets, leave denied: What are employees' rights when companies put them on a PIP?

A PIP is a formal document that an employer gives an employee to address performance concerns and set clear targets to be met within a specific period, usually 30 to 90 days.

Kanishka Singharia
Published16 Oct 2026, 09:08 PM IST
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An employee seeks advice after a PIP and leave denial. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
An employee seeks advice after a PIP and leave denial. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
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A Bengaluru-based employee's rant about his leave being denied by his manager after being placed on a performance improvement plan (PIP) has left people on the internet bewildered about the rights of employees on a PIP.

A PIP is a formal document that an employer gives an employee to address performance concerns and set clear targets to be met within a specific period, usually 30 to 90 days.

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According to the viral post, the employee, who works for a retail-focused company in the IT capital, had booked tickets to travel home for Dussehra. However, his plans were disrupted after a performance review meeting with his manager, who raised concerns about his output and placed him on a PIP.

"Today we had my performance review, and he put me under a PIP, saying I'm not giving the expected output or performance," the employee wrote.

"Later I asked him regarding my holidays for 2 days to spend time with my family for an occasion. But he rejected it, saying I'm under PIP and can't give any holidays," the post read.

The employee said he had booked travel tickets the previous week for about 5,000 and was looking forward to visiting his hometown after a long gap.

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Also Read | Techie put on ‘PIP’ gets manager terminated instead

"Later I asked him regarding my holidays for 2 days to spend time with my family for the occasion. But he rejected it, saying I'm under PIP and can't give any holidays," the post read.

"But they didn't give any written confirmation on my PIP. What should I do now? I'm really confused and stressed," he wrote.

The post, which swiftly went viral, triggered a discussion around employees' rights when placed on a PIP.

Also Read | ‘Speaking up was a red flag’ Reddit post on PIP after 4 years of praise is viral

What are employees' rights when being put on a PIP by a company?

  • According to the law firm Sjainlaw, employees have the right to contest their placement on a PIP by sending a letter to their employer stating their views on the matter.
  • Employees can ask for a proper plan specifying the employer's expectations regarding performance improvement. They can also request continuous feedback to help improve their performance.
  • Employees have the right to take sick leave in accordance with their organisation's policies and may be required to provide medical proof. They can also inform HR about any illness that is affecting their performance.
  • Employees may be eligible for notice or severance pay if their employment is terminated. The applicable conditions vary according to the type of employment and the employment contract.
  • Poor performance alone does not make an employee ineligible for gratuity under Section 53 of the Code on Social Security, 2020. According to Section 53, gratuity cannot be forfeited except in certain cases.

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About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

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