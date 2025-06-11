‘50L is the new 10L’: Post about salaries of techies in Bengaluru IT sector sparks debate

A post on X (formerly Twitter) questioning if ₹50 lakh per annum (LPA) has become the new ₹25 LPA in Bengaluru’s booming IT sector has gone viral, triggering a lively discussion among tech professionals.

“I hear so many people earning 50LPA in Bangalore IT sector. Either they're stating inflated CTC or 50LPA is the new 25LPA. Can some techies confirm?” wrote user Sourav Dutta, prompting a wave of responses.

Some users claimed that even a ₹50 LPA salary doesn't stretch far in the city’s high-cost tech environment. “50L is the new 10L. Most earn 1 Cr+++,” one user remarked. Another chimed in, “If you're not earning 1 Cr++ in Bengaluru then it's a waste of time. Better to pack up and leave.”

However, not everyone agreed. Several users questioned the generalisation, asking for clarity on what comparison was being made. “You should have some baseline, are you comparing 50LPA to 10LPA from 2005, 2015, or 2020?” one comment read.

Others acknowledged that salary levels have risen, but pointed out that such packages are usually reserved for top-tier talent. “In a way, yes, but only for top-tier professionals,” noted one response.

The conversation also highlighted regional pay differences across India’s tech hubs. “Just Bengaluru things. In Hyderabad, 25L is still 25L. Most people earn less than that,” one user noted, suggesting that Bengaluru’s salary packages may seem inflated, but come with strings attached.

Screengrab from the viral post.

Adding to the discussion, a self-identified tech worker broke down the structure of such high compensation packages. “Microsoft offers 50LPA, but only 16L is base salary. The rest are RSUs [Restricted Stock Units] vested over 3–4 years,” they explained. The user noted that actual monthly take-home pay might be as low as ₹1.2 lakh, depending on stock performance and vesting schedules.

Bengaluru’s Tech Workforce Hits 1 Million Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s status as a global tech powerhouse continues to rise. According to CBRE’s newly released Global Tech Talent Guidebook 2025, the city’s tech workforce has crossed the 1 million mark, making it the largest technology talent hub in the Asia-Pacific region.