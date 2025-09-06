50-year-old burn survivor passes law exam that her son had failed, inspiring many

A 50-year-old woman in China has proven the saying “where there’s a will, there’s a way” after achieving her dream of getting into law school—despite facing huge obstacles. The woman, known as Yang, was severely burned in a fire that left her with scars and limited use of her arms. The accident also forced her to end her career and led to a period of depression.

Yang wanted to kickstart a “new journey” in her life and decided to prepare for the entrance exams two years ago, after her son could not clear the same test.

"No matter what stage of your life, you should never give up on your dream," Yang told the South China Morning Post.

Who is Yang? Yang, a 1990s Chemistry graduate from Tongji University in Shanghai, lives in Jining, Shandong province. Yang had long dreamed of earning a master’s degree, and when her son was unable to pass the entrance exam, she took it upon herself to start preparing two years ago.

What happened in the fire? In 2013, a fire left her with serious burns on her face and arms. Her left arm was completely disabled, and her right arm retained only partial function. Since the accident, she has worn a mask in public to cover the severe scarring, the report said.

The accident brought her career to an end, as she eventually left her job while struggling with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

How did she prepare for the exam? Yang restarted her life by studying from her son’s books. “I took the test while my son looked after me. I am happy with the conversion of these two roles,” she said.

During the examination, she was asked to remove her mask and had to endure shocked reactions from fellow students—but that did not stop her from pursuing her dream.

How does she view her “retirement”? "Retirement for some people is square dancing or travelling. My retired life is studying. It will be wonderful," said Yang.

What was the result of her efforts? In July, she finally received her admission letter from the graduate school of Southwest Forestry University in Kunming, Yunnan province.