52-year-old Zepto delivery woman with disability wins internet’s heart, company reacts

A video of a Zepto delivery woman in Delhi has gone viral, winning praise from thousands online for her determination and positive spirit in the face of a physical disability.

The clip, shared on Instagram by user Mallika Arora, captures her brief conversation with 52-year-old Veena Devi, who proudly introduces herself as a delivery partner with the quick-commerce platform. When asked about her condition, Veena calmly reveals that she is 50% disabled but has been working since June last year to support herself.

Arora, visibly moved, asks how she can help. Veena responds with just one request: “Bas support karte rahiye (just keep supporting me).” Arora tells her she is proud of her courage and encourages her to keep going — a moment that has resonated deeply with viewers.

The caption on the viral post reads:

“Some people don’t just live, they fight every day. She didn’t deliver an order… she delivered inspiration.”

Watch the viral video here:

Social Media Reacts Users across Instagram shared messages of admiration:

A user wrote on Instagram, “I’m so proud of aunty , boomers are made different. Integrity and hope.”

Another user wrote, “Real inspiration. Her smile just melt my heart.”

“Lots of love and blessings for her,” the third user commented.

“Veena devi ji , you are an inspiration to many,” wrote fourth.

Zepto’s official Instagram handle also took note, responding with a supportive message:“Proud of her ”

Another video which went viral earlier this year showed how gig workers are treated in India. The post highlighted a Zepto delivery worker who carried a heavy grocery order up 12 flights of stairs after discovering the building’s lift wasn’t working. By the time he reached the customer’s door, he was visibly out of breath — yet he refused a tip offered to him for his effort.

The customer, who eventually insisted he accept the tip, urged others online to show more kindness toward delivery personnel. The post reads: “Be kind. Have empathy. Reward gig workers when you can.”