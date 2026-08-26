₹5.74 lakh bill for 10 days of luxury stay: Delhi family flees Udaipur hotel without clearing dues, FIR lodged

A police complaint has been filed by The Oberoi Udaivilas Hotel in Udaipur after a Delhi-based family refused to settle a bill of ₹5.74 lakh. The issue stems from a 10-day stay at the luxury property, after which the family allegedly refused to pay the amount. According to a report by the Times of India, the family claimed that a travel agency would settle the due amount.

FIR filed against Delhi family over ₹ 5.74 lakh unpaid bill Reportedly, the Delhi resident, identified as Anurag Yadav, travelled to Udaipur with his wife and their two children. The family spent 10 days at The Oberoi Udaivilas from 14 August to 23 August, availing luxury facilities and services at the plush property before leaving without paying the bill in lakhs. It is said that the family claimed that a travel agency would pay the bill on their behalf.

On 25 August, during checkout, the management of the hotel reportedly presented a ₹5 lakh bill to the family. Reportedly, Yadav refused to pay the amount and said that Maker Baha Travel Agency, which booked the room for him on 12 August, would pay the bill.

The same report added that no special arrangement, discount or agreement was made with the said travel agency regarding payment at the time of booking, claimed the hotel management.

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Investigation launched A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed at Ambamata police station in Udaipur by Ravindra Singh, the liaison manager of the hotel, as per the Times of India report. An investigation has been launched, and the roles of the family and the travel agency are also being examined.

The case is being handled by Ajay Raj Singh Shekhawat, SI at Ambamata police station, who told the news outlet, “A detailed investigation is being carried out.”

The Oberoi Udaivilas is one of the most expensive luxury hotels in Udaipur.

Best known for hosting celebrities from across the world and high-profile weddings, it is situated on the banks of Lake Pichola. It is built on the former hunting grounds of the Maharana of Mewar.

The hotel features domes, courtyards, fountains, interconnected pools and a host of modern facilities with the grandeur of Rajasthan’s royal architecture. It also featured in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s iconic film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot at the property in 2023.