₹5.74 lakh bill for 10 days of luxury stay: Delhi family flees Udaipur hotel without clearing dues, FIR lodged

A police complaint has been filed by The Oberoi Udaivilas Hotel in Udaipur after a Delhi-based family refused to settle a bill of ₹5.74 lakh. The issue stems from a 10-day stay at the luxury property, after which the family allegedly refused to pay the amount. According to a report by the Times of India, the family claimed that a travel agency would settle the due amount.

Advertisement

FIR filed against Delhi family over ₹ 5.74 lakh unpaid bill Reportedly, the Delhi resident, identified as Anurag Yadav, travelled to Udaipur with his wife and their two children. The family spent 10 days at The Oberoi Udaivilas from 14 August to 23 August, availing luxury facilities and services at the plush property before leaving without paying the bill in lakhs. It is said that the family claimed that a travel agency would pay the bill on their behalf.

On 25 August, during checkout, the management of the hotel reportedly presented a ₹5 lakh bill to the family. Reportedly, Yadav refused to pay the amount and said that Maker Baha Travel Agency, which booked the room for him on 12 August, would pay the bill.

Advertisement

The same report added that no special arrangement, discount or agreement was made with the said travel agency regarding payment at the time of booking, claimed the hotel management.

Also Read | Dramatic videos from Nepal show severe flooding sweeping through towns | Watch

Investigation launched A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed at Ambamata police station in Udaipur by Ravindra Singh, the liaison manager of the hotel, as per the Times of India report. An investigation has been launched, and the roles of the family and the travel agency are also being examined.

The case is being handled by Ajay Raj Singh Shekhawat, SI at Ambamata police station, who told the news outlet, “A detailed investigation is being carried out.”

The Oberoi Udaivilas is one of the most expensive luxury hotels in Udaipur.

Best known for hosting celebrities from across the world and high-profile weddings, it is situated on the banks of Lake Pichola. It is built on the former hunting grounds of the Maharana of Mewar.

Advertisement

The hotel features domes, courtyards, fountains, interconnected pools and a host of modern facilities with the grandeur of Rajasthan’s royal architecture. It also featured in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s iconic film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot at the property in 2023.

The standard price for a room at the plush hotel typically ranges from ₹40,000 to ₹70,000 per night, according to its website. However, luxury to ultra-luxury suites with private pools can cost several lakhs per night.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home ₹5.74 lakh bill for 10 days of luxury stay: Delhi family flees Udaipur hotel without clearing dues, FIR lodged