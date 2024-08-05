5-month-old Cheetah cub dies in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park

One of five cubs of the African cheetah, Gamini, has died at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh at the age of five-months on Monday, an official said.

According to the APCCF (Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest) and Director Lion Project, the female cub's health had suddenly worsened on Monday morning, following which, she was given an emergency treatment. But unfortunately, the cub died.

Earlier on 29 July evening, during a regular heath monitoring of the African cheetahs, the officials saw that one of the five cubs of Gamini was seen unable to lift the hind portion of its body.

On further observation, it was found that the cub was dragging the entire hind portion. On seeing this, according to the Lion Project's release, the officials immediately rescued the cub from the national park and brought her to the hospital. “The examination found that the cub's vertebral column was fractured,” the statement read.

Also Read | Elephants can learn to dance by emulating what cheetahs do well

After necessary treatment, the Lion Project said, the cub was kept under intensive supervision.

The cause of death of the 5-month-old cub is not known yet. The Lion Project said it will only be known after an autopsy.

Gamini, an African Cheetah, had given birth to six cubs in March this year. However, one of them had died on June 4, and the other died today. Only four Cheetah cubs of Gamini now remain.

Also Read | Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah ’Jwala’ at Kuno National Park

There are now 13 adult cheetahs, and 12 cubs remaining in the Kuno National Park, all of whom have been reported to be “healthy and normal”.