63-year-old woman gives birth via IVF a year after losing only son: 'There's no reason to believe I'll not live to 80'

In a major medical breakthrough, a 63-year-old woman from China has given birth to a baby girl through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) on March 4 — a year after losing her only child. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the woman, who lives in northeastern China, delivered her baby via caesarean section at a hospital in Songyuan, Jilin province, two weeks before her due date.

Advertisement

The report further mentioned that both the mother and baby are in good health. The woman was left heartbroken following the death of her 35-year-old son due to cancer.

Coping With Loss "After my son's death, my husband and I found ourselves at a loss for words," the woman said as quoted in the report. "There was a heavy atmosphere in our home."

"Since I became pregnant, we have experienced joy every day. Without this baby, we wouldn't have had the strength to carry on," she added.

Choosing IVF Despite Risks Seeking emotional and spiritual strength, she chose to undergo IVF despite her advanced age and the medical risks involved. She also said that longevity runs in her family, noting that both her parents lived beyond the age of 90.

Advertisement

"So, there's no reason to believe I will not live to 80 years old. Additionally, my nephew has promised to care for my baby after my husband and I are gone," she said. “I feel reassured knowing my baby will have someone to rely on, whether we're here or not.”

"I was so overjoyed. Finally, I met my baby. I feel like my son has returned."

Doctors Say Mother and Baby Are Healthy According to the report, medical experts have said her health condition is better than that of many younger people. She is also breastfeeding her newborn.

Debate on Social Media Her decision has triggered widespread debate on Chinese social media, with many raising concerns about the risks associated with pregnancy at an older age.

Advertisement

"Salute to this brave sister! The baby gives her motivation to live," one user said as quoted. She also drew criticism, with another user commenting, “She is being selfish. When the baby reaches adulthood, her parents will already be in their 80s. The child will be burdened with caring for elderly parents at such a young age.”

Also Read | Can air pollution affect fertility and pregnancy? IVF expert weighs in

In a similar incident, a 66-year-old woman from Germany gave birth to her 10th child last year.

Her youngest son, Philipp, was born on March 19 via caesarean section at Berlin’s Charité Hospital. Weighing seven pounds and 13 ounces, the newborn was placed on oxygen for respiratory support, though his mother maintained that he was “conceived naturally and without difficulty.”

The birth marked Hildebrandt’s eighth child since turning 53. “A big family is not only something wonderful, but above all, it is important for raising children properly,” she had said in an email interview with TODAY.com.

Advertisement

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.