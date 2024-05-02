In the video, the 6-year-old is seen trying to get back on the machine but falls again and continues to struggle. Eventually, the father decreased both the speed and incline.

Accused of killing his 6-year-old son, the New Jersey father forced the child to run on a treadmill because he was “too fat". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

31-year-old Christopher Gregor is on trial for allegedly murdering his son Corey Micciolo in 2021. He faces life in prison if convicted.

During the trial, the Ocean City court was shown a CCTV video of Gregor forcing Corey to run on a treadmill despite him falling off the machine multiple times due to the exercise machine's excessive speed and inclination.

On 20 March 2021, the father-son duo were seen entering the Atlantic Heights Clubhouse fitness centre, according to a video obtained by CourtTV.com.

Gregor was allegedly biting his son in the head while forcing him to run on the speeding treadmill.

In the video, Corey is seen trying to get back on the machine but falls again and continues to struggle. Eventually, the father decreased both the speed and incline.

Days before her son's death, Bre Micciolo reported the boy's injuries to the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency, according to the US Sun.

She had also requested Gregor to take their son to see a doctor.

While at the appointment, Corey told the doctors that his father made him run on the treadmill "because he was too fat", the media outlet reported.

The very next day, Corey was rushed to the hospital because he was slurring his words, stumbling, and experiencing nausea and shortness of breath, according to Court TV. During a CT scan, Corey had a seizure and died.

The autopsy report said he died from “blunt force injuries with cardiac and liver contusions with acute inflammation and sepsis."

The video went viral online as X users expressed how "angry" it made them.

"The saddest part is, Corey wasn't even "fat"; he looked like a normal 6 year old. How heartbreaking that she had to witness her son's final moments," an X user said.

"Heart wrenching for a mother watching her son die. #Viralvideo shows how accused killer dad forcing 6-year-old son to run on treadmill because he was TOO FAT. How can a father be so cruel," another added.

"What a psycho," one of the users commented. "This video literally made me cry tears of ANGER," another added.

