Lollapalooza to Complex Con: Check your 2025 US music festival guide

This is the time to get ready, book your tickets, and block your weekends in your calendars for the impressive line-up of top music festivals which are set to take place in the US in 2025. It doesn't matter if you are a fan of indie, pop, metal, hip-hop, or house beats; the crazy lineups of upcoming music festivals in the country have something for everyone, with top artists coming out to perform this year. Here's a complete list of seven must-see music festivals that are going to be bold, bright, and full of life.

Biggest US music festivals of 2025 Lollapalooza (Chicago, IL, August 1-4)

Nothing matches the immersive experience of Lollapalooza when it comes to a large-scale and multi-genre music festival. The colourful event takes place in Grand Park, Lollapalooza. This year is set to have an electrifying lineup of artists including Tyler, The Creator, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, and more.

Taking place over four days, Lollapalooza has a history of attracting music fans from around the globe who get to experience hip-hop, rock, and K-pop, all in one place. Tickets for the festival begin from $189 for a single day and $415 for four days.

Outside Lands (San Francisco, CA, August 9-11)

Gracing the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, Outside Lands is known for being a hub that offers a variety of music, food, and drinks all in one place. Plus, the natural beauty surrounding the venue will make you temporarily forget all your worries as you will groove to the beats of Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, Vampire Weekend, Doechii, and more. Ticket prices for the three-day event at Outside Lands begin from $529.

Louder than life (Louisville, KY, Sep 26-29)

The Louder Than Life music festival in Louisville is the best place to soak in unforgettable moments away from the daily stress of life. The four-day festival is set to bring the likes of Slayer, Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie, and more on stage. In line with other music events, the ticket prices for the Louder Than festival begin at $159 for a single day and $419 for the four-day event.

Hard Summer (Inglewood, CA, August 3-4)

Looking for some short fun? Well, if your boss isn't allowing a four-day leave, California residents can visit the Hard Summer music festival in Inglewood. Kaytranada, Fied, Dom Dolla, Juvenile, Sean Paul, and more will be making the visitors dance to their beats in a high-energy environment. Tickets for the Hard Summer start from $149 for a single day and $222 for the two-day event.

Ohana Festival (Las Vegas, NV Oct 4-5)

Ohana Festival offers another beautiful weekend of music where audiences get to enjoy musical beats in a chill, beachy vibe. The soulful environment near the Doheny Beach will be graced by Eddie Vedder, Green Day, Kings of Leon, Hozier, Leon Bridges, and more. Get the tickets for Ohana Festival beginning from $198 for one-day tickets and $530 for the three-day pass.

Rise Festival (Boston, MA, May 23-25)

The Rise Festival is more than just a simple event in the US. You will get to experience a spiritual desert experience featuring stars like Ben Böhmer, Calvin Harris, Disclosure, John Mayer, and more. Moreover, the best part of the night is the sky lanterns being released to symbolise hope. Tickets for Rise Festival begin at $189 per day.

Complex Con (Las Vegas, October 25-26)

Looking for something planned for youth? Complex Con in Las Vegas can be your destination, where the organisers include interactive elements like installations, brand exhibitions, and pop-up shops for an immersive experience. Not only will you get a closer look at the latest trends in music, but it is also an occasion to celebrate culture and art with Yeats and Friends, Peso Pluma, Central Cee, Young Thug, and more. Grab your tickets beginning from $150 for a one-day pass and $250 for a day pass.

Since you know about the best Music festival lineup in the US for 2025, why are you waiting? Book your ticket, grab your wristband, and get ready for unforgettable nights with music.

FAQs What are the top 10 music festivals in the US? The top 10 music festivals in the US include Coachella, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Hard Summer, Outside Lands, Louder Than Life, and more.

What is the best festival in the USA? It is difficult to name one best festival in the US, but Mardi Gras in New Orleans has earned a name for its unique cultural experience.

What is the biggest music festival in the USA? According to Amberstudent, the biggest music festival in the USA is Coachella, which takes place in Indio, California. It spans over two weeks in April.

