₹7 lakh salary, ₹82 lakh savings: Why this 29-year-old Indian techie still moonlights

An Indian software professional has revealed that he earns around ₹7 lakh a month by working two full-time IT jobs. Despite the high income, he says he constantly worries about financial security and the impact of artificial intelligence on the job market.

Speaking on the personal finance podcast Fix Your Finance, hosted by mutual fund adviser Anshuman Sharma, 29-year-old Rohit said he spends 16 hours a day working for two companies — one during the day and another at night.

“I'm working for two companies — one in day and one in night,” Rohit said, adding that one of the jobs is with a US-based company.

Explaining why he continues to work such long hours, Rohit said his family's financial struggles during childhood still influence him.

He recalled that his brother had to give up his education so that he could continue studying.

“Only one person could study… so my brother taught me. It's like a burden on me that if I can't do it, it's like a family failure,” he said.

Rohit said the sense of responsibility has stayed with him even after his earnings increased.

Fatherhood, home purchase and AI fears add to the pressure Rohit said becoming a father brought new financial responsibilities.

"I became a father... my family asked me to buy a car," the Indian employee said.

Soon afterwards, he bought a new car and purchased a 2BHK flat worth ₹85 lakh. Although he now earns a high salary, he said he remains worried about the future because of rapid developments in artificial intelligence.

"The point is, I am doing an IT job and you know, the AI is booming," Rohit said. "I think like if suppose anything goes wrong, my income just got reduced. How I can handle that?"

Has ₹ 82 lakh in savings but still feels insecure During the conversation, Rohit shared details of his investments and savings.

"In my mutual funds, yesterday I hit 70 lakh, 2 lakh in stock market, and yeah, 10 lakhs in FD," he said.

His savings total around ₹82 lakh, but he said his future monthly expenses are likely to be between ₹1.3 lakh and ₹1.4 lakh. Once he takes possession of his flat, he expects to pay a home loan EMI of ₹60,000, along with a car EMI of ₹28,000.

Responding to his concerns, Sharma asked, “You have 4 years of your expenses saved up in your assets. What is the stress?”

Aims to save ₹ 7–8 crore before slowing down Rohit admitted that his demanding schedule leaves him with very little personal time.

"It's very rare that I am giving time to people and all. So in that situation, I just want to go out," he said.

When Sharma asked whether he would consider leaving one of his jobs to improve his work-life balance, Rohit said he has set a financial goal before making that decision.