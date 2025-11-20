₹7 lakh to ₹60 lakh salary in 4 years: Indian techie’s Reddit post on his FAANG leap goes viral

An Indian software professional has sparked wide interest online after detailing how he went from earning ₹7.4 lakh a year at a service-based firm to securing a ₹60 lakh package at a FAANG company. In a post on Reddit, the techie shared an unfiltered account of his academic struggles, low confidence and the slow, often difficult path that eventually led to a breakthrough opportunity.

The user wrote that he had scored 17 out of 360 in JEE Mains and secured 73% in Class 12, a phase he described as a sharp decline from being academically strong in school. “Tier-3 college, low confidence, no real personality,” he wrote, adding that college at least gave him “really good friends”.

The pandemic, however, made things harder. He said Covid led to a long period of isolation — one that forced him to rebuild himself quietly and steadily.

From service-based role to a life-changing opportunity Despite limited expectations, he was placed at a service-based company with a salary of ₹7.4 lakh per annum. Over time, he switched to a startup where he earned ₹13.5 lakh a year.

The turning point, he said, came unexpectedly.

“One day, an Amazon recruiter reached out and I made it. ₹60 lakh a year.”

But he emphasised that the salary jump is only part of the story. He described the personal changes that accompanied his career growth — developing confidence, improving his fitness and building a sense of identity he previously lacked.

“Now I am someone with an athletic body, good humour, and a presence I never had before… I have not finally found myself, but I have found some of me. And that feels good.”

Online reactions Reddit users responded with encouragement and appreciation, calling the post relatable and motivating. Several highlighted the honesty in sharing both failures and self-doubt — aspects rarely visible behind high-paying tech jobs.

A user asked, “Congratulations OP. I see you are not much of a story teller though. Just skimmed over highlights. Care to give insight into the actual story? The struggles, the way you made it, what you had to learn, any realisations, etc or this is one of those “no moral” stories?”

“Congratulations brother, your story is an inspiration for people like us,” another user wrote.