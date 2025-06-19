Subscribe

70 LPA not enough to live in metro city: LinkedIn post says, ‘Think twice before taking a housing loan’

A 2 crore loan on a 3 crore flat with a 20-year tenure on 8.5% interest will result in an EMI of 1.7 lakh per month, said the LinkedIn post.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published19 Jun 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Advertisement
Representative Image
Representative Image(Pixabay)

In a race to achieve more and better every passing minute, people living in metro cities such as Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai and Bengaluru are finding it difficult to make ends meet.

Advertisement

A viral LinkedIn post explored how a salary of 70 lakh per annum is not enough to live in a metro city today, and by the end of the month, “there's nothing left!!!”

In the post, Sarthak Ahuja, an investment banker and a finfluencer claimed, “70 Lakh p.a. is the New Middle Class”

He explained that 20 lakh is deducted as taxes from the gross annual pay of 70 lakh, leaving the individual with a disposable income of just 50 lakh.

Ahuja said, an individual earning 70 LPA will only get 4.1 lakh in hand per month.

Also Read | Middle class in focus, says govt; highlights gains from pension plan, tax relief

He then explained that monthly fixed costs like the EMIs on a home loan, car loan, school fees, and domestic help drain a substantial amount, leaving them with just 1 lakh for all other expenses, which will have to cover savings for a foreign vacation in the year, grocery expenses, utilities like fuel and electricity, shopping, eating out, medical expenses, and contingencies.

Advertisement

“By the end of the month, there's nothing left!!!”

The banker said that while all other EMIs and expenses are inevitable, a housing loan should be avoided.

“The easiest low-hanging effort you can make to solve this is to think twice before you sign up for a housing loan!”

Warning against home loans, the banker explained that a 2 crore loan on a 3 crore flat with a 20-year tenure on 8.5% interest will result in an EMI of 1.7 lakh per month.

Also Read | Retail inflation likely eased to 3% in May, shows Mint poll

No retirement fund for metro city residents

Sarthak Ahuja said there are three factors which are making everyone living in a metro city in India sub-middle class and preventing them from building a retirement fund:

Advertisement
  • High Inflation in cities like Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bangalore, where the cost of living has exploded in the past 3 years.
  • The cost of real estate, as well as cars, has almost doubled. Where in most cities, an average house costs 10-15 times the annual income of a household (In Mumbai, it is over 30 times!!)
  • Lifestyle and aspirations because of heavy exposure to social media.

Advertisement
Also Read | Andy Mukherjee: Are highway tolls driving India’s middle class to ‘road rage’?

Here's how netizens reacted:

Netizens were not convinced that a 70 LPA salary was not good enough, and said the post was “misleading” to an extent.

“You can always define and redefine what is middle class. But seriously 70l pa is not good enough? Difficult pill to swallow,” a LinkedIn user commented.

“When you buy things you don't need, soon you will sell things you need...Warren Buffett....if you understand this simple quote, you won't buy a 20L car and a 3cr flat,” he added.

“This is such a misleading post, trying to fit every middle-class family in this template,” said another user.

One user found the definition of middle class “too pompous” and said Ahuja should've classified 70 LPA individuals as at least Higher middle class to look a bit more realistic.

Advertisement

However, the user said, “The only things that stand out from this post, as per my opinion, are that Inflation has gone up drastically, especially in real estate, education, and being ceremonious in nature due to social media influence ( not all but in the majority ).”

“One needs to be very cautious and be watchful to distinguish between needs and wants,” he added.

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!
Business NewsNewsTrends70 LPA not enough to live in metro city: LinkedIn post says, ‘Think twice before taking a housing loan’
Read Next Story