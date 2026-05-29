70% of Indians don’t meet daily fibre needs; women at greater risk: Survey

On World Digestive Health Day, a new survey revealed that 70 per cent of Indians are not meeting their recommended daily fibre intake, raising concerns over digestive health. The survey, based on responses from more than 6.5 lakh participants, found that low awareness and unhealthy lifestyle habits were major reasons behind the fibre intake gap.

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The findings showed that nearly seven in 10 Indians still do not consume enough fibre in their daily diet. Women were found to be more affected, with over 73 per cent falling short of recommended fibre intake levels, compared to more than 63 per cent of men.

The survey found that eating habits were one of the key reasons behind the problem. Only one in four respondents said they consumed multigrains every day, while nearly 40 per cent rarely ate fruits. Although vegetable consumption was better, researchers said most diets still lacked the variety needed to meet daily fibre requirements regularly.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), adult women should consume at least 25 grams of dietary fibre daily, while adult men should consume 30 grams.

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Lifestyle habits also affecting gut health The findings showed that digestive health problems were linked not only to diet but also to lifestyle choices. More than 60 per cent of respondents said they were not physically active daily, while only around 30 per cent met recommended water intake levels. Nearly half reported not getting enough sleep, and one in five participants said they experienced severe stress.

Commenting on the findings, Anuj Rustagi, Business Unit Chief Executive, Staples, ITC Ltd., said, “As digestive wellness and gut health become increasingly important in everyday nutrition, the findings highlight a significant need to build greater awareness around fibre consumption and its role in overall well-being. At Aashirvaad, supporting consumers make healthier everyday food choices has remained a key priority, and we believe meaningful change begins with simple, sustainable choices like upgrading your atta to Aashirvaad atta with Multigrains. Increasing the inclusion of fibre-rich foods such as multigrains, fruits and vegetables in daily diets can play an important role in supporting better digestive health outcomes for Indian consumers.”

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World Digestive Health Day World Digestive Health Day is observed annually on May 29 to spread awareness about digestive health and improve understanding of gastrointestinal disorders. The day was introduced by the World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO), with a different digestive health theme highlighted each year to educate both the public and healthcare professionals.

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Experts say extreme summer heat can slow the digestive system, often causing bloating and sluggishness. Eating water-rich, fibre-rich and naturally cooling foods may help improve digestion by keeping the body hydrated, supporting regular bowel movements and reducing inflammation in the gut.

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