700+ employees left reeling after Pune IT firm shuts, founder arrested; internet seeks 'justice for cockroaches'

More than 700 employees and interns of a private technology company operating in Pune's Hinjewadi IT hub have reportedly been left without jobs, salaries or benefits after the firm abruptly ceased operations.

The development has led to police action, with Harshal Thakare, chief executive officer of Noida-based Thynk Tech India OPC Pvt Ltd, reportedly being arrested following complaints from employees.

CEO arrested following employee complaints According to reports, Thakare, who also served as the company's Head of Training and Development, has been booked on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust. An HR manager associated with the firm is also being investigated.

The case was initiated after a complaint was filed by a 25-year-old intern. Police later received similar allegations from around 30 other employees and interns.

Workers allege months of unpaid wages Several employees claimed they went months without receiving salaries or stipends. Workers further alleged that they were asked to deposit ₹15,000 on the assurance that laptops would be provided as part of their employment.

Multiple complainants said they were denied salary payments for periods ranging from one to three months.

The Forum for IT Employees (FITE) said numerous affected workers approached the organisation seeking support.

"We had approached Hinjewadi Police to file an FIR against the owners of the firm after several interns complained to us," FITE chief Pavanjit Mane told ANI.

Salary assurances allegedly never materialised Explaining the sequence of events, Mane said the company initially appeared to operate normally.

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"The company started operations last year and initially paid salaries to freshers. However, from January onwards, employees were not paid. The owners kept giving new dates for salary payments whenever employees approached them, but they never fulfilled those promises," he said.

According to reports, the company recruited engineering graduates from several districts across Maharashtra, including Yavatmal, Jalgaon and Nashik.

Office found locked as rent dues surfaced Employees reportedly discovered on 22 April that the firm's office premises had been shut.

An Indian Express report stated that a notice issued by the property owner had been placed on the glass entrance, seeking recovery of pending rent and maintenance charges.

Former employees said the closure came without warning, adding to concerns over unpaid wages and uncertain employment status.

Company recruited through college placement drives Reports indicate that Thynk Tech participated in placement drives organised by several recognised educational institutions across Maharashtra, helping it gain credibility among job seekers.

"We thought that if reputed colleges are allowing Thynk Tech for campus placements, they must have done a background check," an intern was quoted as saying by IE.

Police examining company's financial records Thynk Tech India OPC Pvt Ltd operated from its divisional office in Hinjewadi Phase II, Pune, while its registered headquarters is located in Noida.

Investigators are currently examining the company's financial transactions to assess the extent of the alleged fraud and determine whether employees were misled regarding salaries, stipends and other employment-related commitments.

According to FITE, the company commenced operations in Pune last year. Harshal Thakare, who has been arrested in connection with the case, served as both the chief executive officer and Head of Training and Development of the firm.

How social media users reacted: The case has evoked a flurry of reactions on social media, where users have expressed concern over employee rights and accountability within the private sector.

One user claimed to have faced similar issues elsewhere, writing: "I worked for a company that did not even pay my to and fro travel bills to Pune, besides other bills or fees. The CEO invited me to visit the head office and later promised to pay me many times. Pune is a city of thugs. I filed a police complaint with no progress. I may pursue the case in court."

Another criticised the broader business environment, stating: "So-called private businesses are freedom for criminals, corrupt, greedy, unethical people to exploit everything possible. There are many suffering like this, but no one to address it."

One commenter described the allegations as a warning sign for job seekers, writing: "If a company asks for any security deposit, stay away."