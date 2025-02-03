700-year-old ‘haunted’ UK castle up for sale at ₹225 crore: Check out its scary history

A 14th-century UK castle is up for sale after nearly 700 years in the Ingilbys family. Encompassing an impressive 445-acre area, Ripley Castle, located near Harrogate in North Yorkshire, features a cricket pitch, a picturesque lake, a pub, a helipad, and much more, making its market asking of £21 million (approximately ₹225 crore) almost justified.

If sold at the asking price, Ripley Castle could become one of the most expensive properties ever sold outside London.

But this breathtaking medieval castle has quite a ghostly reputation. This centuries-old fortress is said to be haunted by a mischievous poltergeist whose eerie antics have intrigued everyone.

From unexplained noises to objects mysteriously moving on their own, the castle’s supernatural tales add an extra layer of mystery to its already fascinating past.

But is it truly haunted, or is it just a legend? Step into the shadows and uncover the eerie history behind this Yorkshire stronghold to decide for yourself:

Ripley Castle's rich history Over the centuries, Ripley Castle witnessed significant historical events.

Members of the Gunpowder Plot once sought refuge there, and following the Battle of Marston Moor, Oliver Cromwell himself arrived to search for Sir William Ingilby. However, Sir William's sister, Jane, bravely held Cromwell at bay with a pistol while her brother hid in the priest's hole.

The family's ties to Catholicism also led to tragedy—Francis Ingilby, a priest and son of the family, was executed in York, suffering the gruesome fate of being hanged, drawn, and quartered for refusing to renounce his faith.

Adding to the intrigue, King James I was a guest at the house just two years before the Ingilbys' associates became embroiled in the infamous Gunpowder Plot to assassinate him.

Ripley Castle's eerie past: Haunting of UK castle Beyond its rich history, the castle is reputed to be haunted by a mischievous poltergeist. Legend says the loss of two of their children, Henry (5) and Mary (3), is what made the building haunted.

Paranormal activity at the castle was first reported in the mid-20th century after the chimney in the Tower Room was unblocked. This led to strange occurrences like pictures being turned around and furniture being moved.

Over time, the Ingilby family grew accustomed to the poltergeist’s presence.

In 2017, four Georgian candlesticks reappeared three years after vanishing, shortly after an insurance payout of £8,500 was made for their loss.

The candlesticks, last seen on Christmas Eve 2014, weren’t officially reported stolen until May 2016 because Sir Thomas Ingilby believed the poltergeist would eventually return the silver treasures.

