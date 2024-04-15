'70 hours of sleep…': Wakefit co-founder's clever twist to Narayana Murthy's productive work call earns internet praise
Bengaluru-based startup Wakefit's co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda reignited the 70-hour workweek debate with his twisted take as he suggested that employees must sleep for at least 70 hours a week.
Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's recent remark on the 70-hour workweek drew sharp reactions from the internet with people divided over work-life balance and contributing efficiently to the country's development. Now, Bengaluru-based startup Wakefit's co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda reignited the 70-hour workweek debate with his twisted take as he suggested that employees must sleep for at least 70 hours a week to be more productive in their jobs.