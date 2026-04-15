71,000 tech layoffs in 2026: Ankur Warikoo lists warning signs employees should watch

The global tech job market is witnessing massive uncertainty in 2026, with thousands of employees facing role changes, restructuring and layoffs across companies. Amid this shifting landscape, entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo has shared a detailed post outlining early warning signs of potential job loss and steps employees can take to safeguard their careers.

According to reports, more than 71,000 layoffs have already taken place in the tech sector this year, even as 2026 is still in its early months. One of the major developments includes Oracle, which reportedly cut around 10,000 jobs in India as part of a broader global restructuring exercise affecting nearly 30,000 employees.

Uncertainty In The Tech Workplace

Industry-wide shifts, including increased focus on cost control and the growing role of artificial intelligence, have contributed to changes in teams, roles and priorities. For many employees, these transitions are gradual rather than abrupt, making them harder to detect early.

In this context, Warikoo highlighted that employees should remain alert to certain behavioural and organisational changes within their workplace.

Warning Signs Employees Should Watch

In his LinkedIn post, Warikoo wrote, “There have been over 71,000 tech layoffs in 2026. And we're only 4 months into the year.” He then outlined three key warning signs that may indicate increased risk of job loss.

Check out the post here:

The first, he said, is when an employee’s work begins to be sidelined. “Your tasks are being reassigned to others. You're not included in important meetings or projects. The company is reducing your importance,” he noted.

The second sign relates to managerial engagement. “Promotions or appraisals keep getting delayed. There are no discussions about your career growth. Your emails are increasingly unanswered,” he said.

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The third indicator is organisational downsizing without replacement hiring. “Teams shrink — one person is now expected to do the role of three others. There's a sudden push for cost-cutting or changes like strict work-from-office,” Warikoo added.

Steps To Navigate Job Uncertainty

Alongside warning signs, Warikoo also suggested practical measures for employees to prepare for potential disruptions.

He advised building a financial safety net, recommending individuals have at least six to 12 months of expenses saved. He also stressed the importance of documenting one’s work, noting that tracking achievements and communication can help during job transitions.

Warikoo further emphasised the role of professional networks. He said staying connected can open up opportunities, often through referrals. Additionally, he encouraged employees to remain visible at work by actively participating in discussions and sharing their contributions.

Another key suggestion was to monitor where companies are investing. According to him, a slowdown in innovation or future-focused projects may signal deeper organisational changes.

Online Reactions

Warikoo’s post prompted several reactions from users, many of whom shared similar observations.

One user wrote, “Change often comes without warning, but preparation brings calm. Keep your value visible and your skills sharp.”

Another commented, “When companies stop planning long-term and shift to pure short-term survival mode, roles quietly become optional.”

A third user, identifying as an HR professional, said layoffs often show early signals. “Shifting priorities, reduced visibility, and declining investment in certain roles or teams” are common indicators, the user noted.