The 71st Miss World event is scheduled to run from February 18 to March 9, featuring activities at multiple locations, including the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar expresses great enthusiasm about the event, emphasizing that it presents a wonderful opportunity for the world to become acquainted with India and experience its hospitality.

“I'm simply excited, and it's wonderful that so many girls will come to India and talk about it and experience our hospitality, just as India will also get to experience what I did six years ago when I attended a competition like this. They will be posting about their experiences on their social media handles. They have a great fan following so those people will also come to know about it. Their families and team will also be coming. So, there will be exposure at the same time for many countries," Manushi told ANI.

Where to watch the live streaming? The opening ceremony of Miss World will be broadcast live on missworld.com on the evening of February 20th, followed by the highly anticipated 71st Miss World Global Finale at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9th.

How many contestants are participating? 120 contestants from nations worldwide will engage in diverse competitions and charitable endeavours, embodying the role of change ambassadors. The 71st Miss World event will reach its pinnacle with a spectacular grand finale at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

When and where is the finale of the 71st Miss World 2024? The grand finale of the 71st Miss World will conclude with a spectacular event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

After a gap of 28 years, India will host the 71st Miss World pageant, with the ceremony set to take place in Mumbai on March 9th. The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) is set to host ‘The Opening Ceremony’ and 'India Welcomes the World Gala' at The Ashik in New Delhi on Tuesday, marking the commencement of the 71st Miss World event.

Who is the official designer? Fashion designer Archana Kochhar named the official fashion designer for the 71st Miss World pageant, expressed her excitement at the opportunity to work with the event.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote, “The 71st Miss World Competition is happening in our incredible country, India, after 28 years & we, Archana Kochhar, have been selected as the official fashion designers for this mega event! We are elated to collaborate with such a prestigious platform & I, thank Julia Morley for giving me this opportunity! Stay tuned for 9th March to see our latest collection weaved with love from artisans from all over India! @missworld @karolinabielawska @thejuliamorley." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

