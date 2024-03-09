71st Miss World 2024: Sini Shetty representing India, Karan Johar to host. See judges, performers, where to watch
71st Miss World 2024: The 71st Miss World pageant is happening in India after 28 years, with former Miss World Megan Young and filmmaker Karan Johar as hosts. Sini Shetty, winner of Femina Miss India 2022, will represent India.
The 71st Miss World pageant which is all set to unfold in India today i.e. on 9 March after a 28-year hiatus. India last hosted the Miss World pageant event in 1996. Today's event will be held at at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai.
