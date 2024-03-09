The 71st Miss World pageant which is all set to unfold in India today i.e. on 9 March after a 28-year hiatus. India last hosted the Miss World pageant event in 1996. Today's event will be held at at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai.

71st Miss World Pageant 2024 Time

The event will happen at the magnificent Jio World Convention Centre at 7.30 pm local time.

Where to watch 71st Miss World Pageant 2024 Finale live?

The event will be live streamed on SonyLiv. You can also check up updates on the Miss World website i.e. missworld.com

Who will be hosting 71st Miss World Finale?

Former Miss World Megan Young and filmmaker Karan Johar will be co-hosting the event today.

Who will be performing at the 71st Miss World 2024 event?

The event is set to have unforgettable and sensational performances lined up by artists Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar.

Are there any Indian contestant for the 71st Miss World Pageant 2024 Finale today?

There is one Indian contestant - Sini Shetty. She was the winner of the Femina Miss India 2022 title and will now be representing India at the Miss World pageant. Speaking of her education, Sini holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance.

Who are the judges for the 71st Miss World Pageant 2024 Finale today?

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma is one of the judges on the 12 panel list. As per reports, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is also one of the judges. Among other judges are actors Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde. Amruta Fadnavis, Sajid Nadiadwala, Julia Morley too are the judges on the panel.

Previous Indian winners of the Miss World

India's stint with this pageant has always been exceptional. India has won the Miss World contest six times - the first in 1966. While Reita Faria won the Miss World title in 1966, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned in 1994. Diana Hayden won the Miss World title in 1997. Yukta Mookhey bagged the title of Miss World in 1999. The year 2000 saw a Miss India World again with Priyanka Chopra winning the crown. Manushi Chhillar became the sixth Miss India World.

