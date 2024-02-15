75.32% jump on Valentine’s Day: Check Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection Day 5
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection Day 5: Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya saw a massive 75.32% jump on Valentine’s Day, minting ₹6.75 crore.
Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya saw a massive 75.32% jump on Valentine’s Day. After earning ₹3.85 crore on the previous day, the futuristic rom-com minted ₹6.75 crore, as per early estimates.
