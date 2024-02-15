Hello User
75.32% jump on Valentine’s Day: Check Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection Day 5

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection Day 5: Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya saw a massive 75.32% jump on Valentine’s Day, minting 6.75 crore.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon star in the futuristic rom-com

Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya saw a massive 75.32% jump on Valentine’s Day. After earning 3.85 crore on the previous day, the futuristic rom-com minted 6.75 crore, as per early estimates.

The movie, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, is a love story between a young man and a robot. The movie is directed by debutant directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Earlier on Monday, TBMAUJ raked in 3.75 crore, a 65.12% fall after a successful weekend.

Teri Baaton Mein… was released on February 9. Upon its release, the movie made 6.50 crore. On Saturday, it saw a 44.03% jump and earned 9.65 crore. The business was even better on the following day. With a jump of 11.40%, the robo-romance minted 10.75 crore.

The total net collection in the domestic market stands at 41.35 crore while the gross collection is 41.5 crore. With an overseas collection of 22.5 crore, the movie has earned 64 crore worldwide so far. The romantic comedy - produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios - has been made with 75 crore, as per media reports.

Advantage: Teri Baaton Mein…

What may be working for TBMAUJ is that it is the only romantic feel-good movie released in the Valentine’s week. Numbers have dried up for Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, which was released on January 25.

The Shahid-Kriti movie will face competition next from Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk - Jeetegaa... Toh Jiyegaa and Yami Gautam's Article 370, both releasing on February 23. As expected, Teri Baaton Mein… has now received the Valentine’s Day boost. The movie is expected to break-even in the coming days.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
