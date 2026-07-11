7-year-old asked for a window seat to ‘feel close to God’ — What happened next moved a Pune fintech expert

In a fast-paced, hyper-connected world, life often rushes by as we fixate on our own destinations and daily inconveniences. But occasionally, a fleeting interaction forces us to pause and rethink our entire perspective.

Anup Kumar Bedi, a global fintech executive, recently experienced a similar incident.

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In a viral LinkedIn post about a seemingly mundane flight from Delhi to Pune, Bedi struck a profound chord with thousands online. His story is a poignant reminder that behind every face we pass is a hidden battle we know nothing about.

‘Can I please sit by the window’ The flight began normally until a young boy, no older than seven, approached Bedi with a simple, hopeful request: “Uncle… if it’s okay, can I please sit by the window?”

Despite his father’s polite, immediate insistence that Bedi should not feel obliged to give up his seat, the fintech executive smiled and surrendered the coveted spot. “It’s yours, champ,” he said.

The child joyfully pressed his hands against the glass but, to Bedi's surprise, fell asleep just minutes after takeoff, resting peacefully against his father’s shoulder for almost the entire flight.

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As the plane began its descent, the father gently acknowledged that his son didn't make much use of the window seat. “I guess he didn’t make much use of your window seat,” the father said.

Bedi immediately brushed it off, saying that the boy must be exhausted.

“He is,” the boy's father said softly The child's father revealed the heart-wrenching reality behind the 7-year-old's exhaustion — “We’ve spent the last eight months in Delhi. He’s been undergoing treatment for severe aplastic anaemia at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre.”

The father told Bedi that there were dark days when the family feared they might never make this journey home. The flight marked a monumental milestone: “Today is the first day the doctors felt he was well enough to travel.”

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The revelation moved Bedi to tears — “I looked at the little boy again. Only a few minutes earlier, I had seen a child asking for a window seat. Now I saw a little warrior who had spent months fighting for something infinitely more precious than a view above the clouds.”

Bedi shared in the viral post that the 7-year-old had told his father that he wanted the window seat because he wanted to “be a little closer to God”.

“Papa, when we’re above the clouds, I’ll be a little closer to God… and I can say thank you for making me better.” In an instant, the ordinary child asking for a seat transformed in Bedi's eyes into a triumphant little warrior who had fought for his life.

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‘Empathy doesn’t begin with grand gestures…’ The interaction offered Bedi a profound lesson in human connection.

After the father thanked Bedi for making his son's day, the executive realised the truth: the boy and his father had actually made his. “That flight reminded me that we meet people for only a few moments, while they may have been carrying burdens for months or even years.”

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The impatient customer. The distracted colleague. The exhausted parent. The quiet child asking for a window seat — “We see behaviour. We rarely see the battle behind it.”

Bedi noted that “empathy doesn’t begin with grand gestures,” it “begins with choosing compassion before judgment.”

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

Trending Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. Trends News Home 7-year-old asked for a window seat to ‘feel close to God’ — What happened next moved a Pune fintech expert