83 carat diamonds and a ‘naked dress’: Aryna Sabalenka’s daring US Open fashion statement explained

The 2026 US Open is already delivering iconic athletic moments, but world number one Aryna Sabalenka is ensuring the headlines are not restricted solely to her powerful baseline game.

Blending high-fashion maximalism with elite sportswear, the Belarusian tennis star recently served up one of the tournament's most talked-about sartorial aces, transforming the New York hard court into her personal runway.

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Bold baseline statement During an August 25 Fan Week mixed doubles match, where she partnered with Novak Djokovic, Sabalenka made a striking visual statement.

She debuted a custom, see-through black Nike minidress at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Crafted entirely from netting, the garment offered a retro, basketball-inspired aesthetic that pushed the boundaries of traditional tennis attire, InStyle reported.

To maintain athletic functionality beneath the sheer outer layer, Sabalenka opted for a bright orange scoop-neck sports bra and matching form-fitting athletic shorts.

The striking contrast of the neon orange against the black netting was grounded by classic white tennis shoes, proving that high-end court style does not have to compromise on performance mobility.

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83 Carats of New York Inspiration While Sabalenka's Nike apparel challenged conventional court dress codes, her accessories delivered an undeniable A-list red carpet moment.

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According to InStyle, Sabalenka partnered with Material Good—the luxury brand that has served as her go-to jeweller for every Grand Slam event since last year's US Open—to showcase a bespoke jewellery collection. The staggering suite boasted 83.20 carats of diamonds and precious gemstones.

The collection was explicitly designed to honour the host city, paying homage to New York’s enduring reputation as a global cultural melting pot, the report said.

Speaking to Town and Country Magazine, Material Good’s head of design, Atara Lev, explained the creative vision behind Sabalenka's look.

Lev noted that the varied shapes and colours of the stones were carefully selected to reflect the immense diversity of people who converge on the Big Apple from across the globe.

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Global Gemstone Architecture Material Good said it curated an internationally sourced masterpiece to deliver a bold statement that complemented Sabalenka's sporty ensemble without physically hindering her game.

The final look successfully merged casual athletic styling with unprecedented luxury.

Sabalenka wore dangling gold earrings set with multicoloured stones, meticulously sourced from various global destinations, including Nigeria, Tanzania, Cambodia, Burma, and Mozambique.

She matched it with a collar-style necklace and synchronised bracelet, adding luxurious, heavyweight focal points that caught the stadium lights with every serve.

To ensure the multi-colored gemstones remained the visual centrepiece of the ensemble, Sabalenka styled her highlighted blonde hair in a casual, messy bun. She also ditched her traditional 12-carat diamond engagement ring to let the vibrant custom suite take centre stage.

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About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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